Perhaps more than any other section in Class AAA, Section 1 presents the biggest contrast between its shiny top tier and dusty bottom shelf.
The top three seeds — Kasson-Mantorville, Stewartville and Byron — all rank in the top four in the state terms of the Quality Results Formula from minnesota-scores.net and the state's coaches poll. The bottom three seeds, meanwhile, don't pose much of a threat on paper in Friday's quarterfinal matches.
In between those six teams, though, are fourth-seeded Red Wing and fifth-seeded Faribault, and the quarterfinal matchup between those two appears to be far too close to predict.
In the regular season, Red Wing won the match in five sets at home to secure the postseason rematch would also be in Red Wing.
The Wingers, for their part, beat out the Falcons in the seeding process thanks to their consistency. Red Wing didn't rack up an impressive resume of victories, but also didn't stack head-scratching losses and won when it needed to, namely against Faribault.
The Falcons, meanwhile, have oscillated back and forth between a team capable of challenging that gaudy upper tier of the conference and one that might be one and done in the postseason. A shorthanded Faribault lost 3-1 at Byron on the first night of the season, and then surged back for a 5-set win against Farmington while still missing some of its top contributors.
If the Falcons can harness that potential, it's likely the best bet to disrupt the hierarchy of the section. That challenge starts Friday night in Red Wing.
Listed below is a team-by-team breakdown of the section field, with the best win and worst loss this season for each of the top five seeds.
SECTION 1AAA AT A GLANCE (teams listed in descending seed order)
No. 1 Kasson-Mantorville (25-3)
Section record: 4-0
QRF ranking: No. 3
Sets won: 64
Sets lost: 16
Last five matches: 5-0
Best win: A wild 5-set win against Stewartville to secure a share of the Hiawatha Valley League title and the No. 1 seed in the section.
Worst loss: A 3-0 loss against Cannon Falls, which is the reason the KoMets didn't win an outright conference crown and was the one full-length match in which it was swept.
No. 2 Stewartville (23-4)
Section record: 3-1
QRF ranking: No. 2
Sets won: 61
Sets lost: 19
Last five matches: 4-1
Best win: Either a 3-1 win against Byron or a 3-0 victory against Cannon Falls.
Worst loss: The 3-2 loss against Kasson-Mantorville, not because it was a poorly-played game but due to the ramifications of the loss. Stewartville's other three losses came against Class AAAA schools.
No. 3 Byron (24-5)
Section record: 2-2
QRF ranking: No. 4
Sets won: 60
Sets lost: 22
Last five matches: 4-1
Best win: A 2-1 victory against Class AAA No. 5 Willmar at the St. Michael-Albertville Tournament.
Worst loss: A 3-0 loss against Class AA No. 7 Caledonia.
No. 4 Red Wing (17-11)
Section record: 4-2
QRF ranking: No. 19
Sets won: 38
Sets lost: 39
Last five matches: 4-1
Best win: A 3-2 win against Faribault, if solely for the fact it secured the Wingers a first-round home game against the Falcons.
Worst loss: A 2-1 loss against a Lanesboro team that's unranked in Class A.
No. 5 Faribault (11-15)
Section record: 3-3
QRF ranking: No. 25
Sets won: 39
Sets lost: 43
Last five matches: 2-3
Best win: A 2-0 victory against a Rosemount team that finished 19-9 this year against a schedule loaded with Class 4A teams in the always-rugged South Suburban Conference.
Worst loss: The aforementioned 3-2 loss against Red Wing, since that appears to be what snatched a first-round home game from Faribault.
No. 6 Albert Lea (8-16)
Section record: 3-2
QRF ranking: No. 48
Sets won: 19
Sets lost: 48
Last five matches: 1-4
No. 7 Winona (1-24)
Section record: 1-5
QRF ranking: No. 55
Sets won: 8
Sets lost: 61
Last five matches: 0-5
No. 8 Austin (1-25)
Section record: 0-5
QRF ranking: No. 55
Sets won: 9
Sets lost: 64
Last five matches: 0-5