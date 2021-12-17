For the second time in less than a month, the Faribault boys hockey team was unable to contain Northfield's high-powered attack, this time in a 6-1 defeat Thursday at Faribault Ice Arena.
The Raiders (4-1, 3-0) scored the first goal 10 seconds into the first period, led 3-1 at the first intermission and added their final three goals in the second period.
Faribault's goal was scored by Tommy Kunze with assists from Owen Nesburg and Jackson Kath with 6:15 left in the first period to cut the deficit to 3-1.
In net, Quique Mampel made his first career varsity start and stopped 26 of 32 shots for the Falcons (3-5, 2-2).
Overall, Northfield finished with a 32-18 advantage in shots.
Faribault next plays Saturday night at home against Albert Lea (2-2, 0-2).