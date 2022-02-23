In the sport of bowling, the peak of perfection is a 300 game. The odds of hitting 12 strikes in a row during a single game is just over 11,000 to one.
Faribault’s Griffin Heimerman may want to consider buying some lottery tickets as the odds were certainly in his favor recently as he bowled two 300 games in the same three-game series at Owatonna’s Spare Time Entertainment Bowling Center during league play on Thursday, Feb. 10.
Heimerman was bowling with Champions Pro Shop team in the Thursday Olympic League when the feat occurred. The games were also part of the USBC city-wide tournament that was also taking place that night at Spare Time Entertainment.
“I’ve had a few chances at it and it is always disappointing when you don’t come through,” said Heimerman, who has been bowling since he was five years old. “Not to be a cocky person but in that moment, I just felt like I had it and wasn’t going to miss and I knew I had it dialed in, and after that first one, when it came to the second time it was like ‘alright, I’m just going to do the same thing.’
“The first time was very nerve racking. You get up there and take a deep breath, say a little prayer and then let it roll. The second time, I remember, they were playing my favorite band in the background. They were playing some Shinedown music, and I thought OK, now I got to do it again.”
He hit 300 in the first game with 12 consecutive strikes and continued in the second game of the series with a 250, and then wrapped up with another 300 game in the third game of the series.
“I only missed two shots the whole night,” Heimerman said.
He left a split in the sixth frame after throwing 17 consecutive strikes and also missed a strike on his second ball in the 10th frame. After that point, Heimerman completed his evening with 12 more consecutive strikes in the third game of the series to gain his second perfect game.
According to Briley Haugh, who bowls professionally, manages the Champions Pro Shop in Owatonna and is a teammate of Heimerman in the league, 300 games are becoming more common in the sport of bowling but a pair of perfect games in the same series in unique.
"That was an extremely rare thing that happened,” Haugh said. “The game of bowling is so subjective and sometimes you just pick up the right ball at the right time and it looks perfect. He (Heimerman) came in and picked up the right ball that day and struck a bunch.”
Heimerman credited some of his success with being in the groove that night but he also pointed to the help provided by his teammates.
“I have bowled with the same guys forever and we all feed off of each other, give each other tips and always try to help each other,” Heimerman said. “I was just replaying what they were telling me in my head…keep it calm and do it.”
Haugh added, “He just got locked in. Griffin found it that day, got locked in and had a crazy night. He’s been very close multiple times but he just found it the other day and had two 300s. it was definitely one for the memories.”
A long-time bowler with an average around 225, Heimerman, 23, started bowling with some of his current teammates in junior high and throughout high school. In fact, Haugh and Heimerman were part of the Faribault team that won a JV state title during their seventh grade season. After his junior season of high school bowling, Heirerman took some time off from league bowling before returning to the sport when some of his bowling buddies asked him if he would like to join the league in Owatonna.
“The past two years, every time I get back to the bowling the magic is back. I am excited to be there and it’s all about perfection. I just never want to get off the lanes,” Heimerman said.
“I’ve had some great teachers with bowling,” said Heimerman, who works with the Rick Cashin Construction Company in Faribault. “The Haugh family are all great bowlers and Teri (Haugh) has been basically like my coach throughout my career and Briley (Haugh) has helped a lot of people get giant scores. Every time you go to the bowling alley, one of them is there and they are just great…it is cool how the whole bowling community over there (Spare Time Entertainment) is a huge family. Everyone loves to help out.”
An example of this support was the work that Haugh has done drilling the bowling balls used by Heimerman in recent years. Of note, the ball that Heirmerman used to bowl his perfect games is a Burner Pearl made made by 900 Global.
His previous high score in bowling before his pair of perfect games this month was 289, which has put Heimerman’s 300 games into perspective.
“I almost feel like it was not real but to have all my buddies by me when it happened was the coolest part,” Heimerman said.