The MSAD boys basketball team lost 71-29 against Immanuel Lutheran on Monday night, fresh off their appearance at the Great Plains Schools for the Deaf basketball tournament in Sulphur, Oklahoma over the weekend.
“We were exhausted from the long weekend in Oklahoma,” MSAD coach Lance Gonzalez admitted. “We were in the game for the first 10 minutes or so when we were only down 12-10, but then we let them go on a big 27-0 run before halftime. We played a little better in the second half, and we’re hoping to bounce back for our senior/parents’ night on Thursday against Metro Deaf School.”
Benny Dow paced the Trojans with 19 points, while Jonathan Mejia contributed seven rebounds, three blocks and two assists. Karsen Schroeder also chipped in five rebounds.
Over the weekend, the Trojans went 1-2 at the GPSD tournament, losing to the New Mexico School for the Deaf and to the Wisconsin School for the Deaf but defeating the Arkansas School for the Deaf.
MSAD was the No. 8 seed in the tournament and lost its first game 68-28 to New Mexico, the No. 1 seed. Dow tallied 20 points in the loss and also had two assists, while Mejia contributed 10 rebounds and five blocks.
In game two, the Trojans fell 43-22 to the Wisconsin School for the Deaf, with Dow scoring 11 points to go along with four rebounds and two assists. Schroeder finished with six points, four rebounds and three steals, while Mejia grabbed eight rebounds.
The Trojans finished the tournament on a high note with their first win of the season — a 30-20 victory over the Arkansas School for the Deaf.
“For many of the players, it was their first time playing in this kind of a tournament,” Gonzalez said. “We grabbed our first win of the season against Arkansas, and it was a great feeling. I think my players are starting to believe in themselves, as it takes some time to get better. It doesn’t happen overnight. It was a good weekend, and I told the guys that we will win more games next season if we put in the work.”
Dow scored 16 and added three assists in the win over Arkansas, and Mejia finished with 10 points, seven rebounds and three blocks.