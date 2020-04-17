This story appeared in the Monday, Nov. 27, 1989 edition of the Faribault Daily News following Waterville-Elysian's Class C state championship win over Mahnomen.
MINNEAPOLIS -- For the first three quarters of Saturday’s Class C state football championship game, Waterville-Elysian’s Justin Selbrade and Chris Gross were having a very forgettable performance.
But in one play -- a 50-yard pass from Gross to Selbrade -- the Bucs’ duo wiped out any bad memories and propelled their team to a 14-7 victory over Mahnomen at the Metrodome. The win gave the Bucs their first-ever team state championship.
Gross, a junior quarterback, suffered through a miserable first half, with no completions in seven pass attempts and three interceptions. The last one put Mahnomen on the nine-yard line with :14 left in the first half.
The Indians converted the turnover into the game’s first points when quarterback Jason Oakland tossed a nine-yard pass to Dean Burdick. On the play, Selbrade, a senior, was supposed to be covering Burdick, but he tripped over the receiver’s feet and Burdick was in the clear for the score.
Steve Turner’s PAT put the Indians on top 7-0 at halftime. In the first half, the Bucs stopped themselves five times by turnovers -- three pickoffs and two fumbles lost. WE also recovered two of their own miscues.
Twice, Gross had trouble with the snap exchange, losing the first and recovering the second. After the second, Bakken pulled Gross aside on the bench.
“Early, I was nervous,” Gorss said. “But the coach settled me down. He told me and the center (John Reilly) to get it worked out. So I took some snaps on the sidelines.”
The Bucs got back in the game quickly in the second half. On Mahnomen’s first possession, Jeremy Oakland fumbled deep in the Indians’ zone. WE’s Tauston Taylor grabbed the ball mid-air and returned it to the 18.
Three running plays set up a fourth-and-5 at the 13 when Gross completed his first pass, a 12-yard pitch to Corey Neid. On the next play, Taylor drew WE within 7-6 with a one-yard plunge.
Bucs’ coach Jon Bakken, who already left himself open to second-guessing by passing from his own end late in the first half, took another chance with the PAT. Neid, the holder, tried to pass for the two-point conversion but the Indians had it well defensed and the try was no good.
“If it would have been later in the game, I would have went for the tie (by kicking),” Bakken said. “But midway through the fourth quarter, I didn’t know if I’d made the right call.”
The 7-6 tally looked like it might hold up for the Indians, who were trying to complete an unbeaten season. Early in the fourth quarter, Gross tried to hit Selbrade across the middle, but Selbrade deflected the ball into the air and Mahnomen’s Burdick came up with the interception. He returned the ball to the WE 32 with 11:40 left in the game.
The Bucs’ defense stiffened, forcing a punt. Gross suffered his fifth interception at the WE 37, and it appeared Mahnomen may be able to run out the final 6:42.
But on fourth down, Mahnomen’s Bob Bjorge tried to run for a first down out of punt formation. WE’s Trent Morris sniffed out the play and stopped Bjorge at the 34, seven yards short of the first down.
After trying a reverse to Neid, Gross and Selbrade combined for the key play of the game.
The play is called “99 pass,” meaning the receivers get to their position and signal the pattern, using their hands to Gross. Selbrade saw the defense crossing toward Neid, who was double and triple-teamed all game, and he called for the “fade.”
“I saw the safety going the other way,” Selbrade said. “It was wide open.”
“They were a little mixed up,” Gross said.
Gross tossed the spiral to Selbrade on the right sideline. He caught the ball near the Mahnomen 35 and raced to the 16, where he was caught by the Mahnomen defender. Four plays later, Taylor scored his second touchdown on a one-yard run. Gross went to Selbrade for the two-point conversion and a 14-7 lead.
Mahnomen made one last drive. After returning the kick to the 46, Mahnomen’s Jason Miller ran for 22 yards. On fourth-and-2 from the WE 31, Bjorge gained eight on a dive.
But the drive stalled and the Indians’ dream of a state title burst when Selbrade intercepted a pass inside the 10 with :25 remaining.
“We should not have six (actually seven) turnovers and win a game,” Bakken said. “(Mahnomen) made the mistake right away in the second half and that let us back in the game.
Mahnomen did its part, losing four fumbles and throwing two interceptions. The win completed WE’s season at 13-1, the same mark Mahnomen ended up with.
“(Winning the championship) is more than I thought it would be,” Bakken said. “Mahnomen was mean.”
“The defense won it for us,” Bucs’ defensive coordinator Jeff Wagner said. “They played super. That was as hard-hitting a game as we’ve been involved in. They hit hard, and we came to hit, too.”