The Faribault boys hockey team traveled to Albert Lea on Tuesday night and came away with a 5-3 win, boosting their record to 14-6-2 overall and 7-4-2 in the Big 9 Conference.
The Falcons wasted no time in getting on the scoreboard, as Noah Murphy and Jordan Nawrocki combined forces to assist Zach Siegert on a goal just 26 seconds into the game.
The two teams played solid defense for the next several minutes, but Murphy scored a goal of his own, assisted by Siegert, with about 3:45 remaining in the period to push the lead to 2-0.
Albert Lea cut the deficit in half barely 30 seconds later and remained just one goal behind for the next 11-plus minutes, but Nawrocki gave the Falcons some breathing room with a goal eight minutes and 11 seconds into the second period, with assists from Siegert and Lucas Linnemann.
The back-and-forth continued when the Tigers answered back seven minutes later, but Murphy opened the third period with a goal to again put the Falcons up by two.
With 6:43 left in the game the Tigers once again closed within one goal, but the Falcons got the last laugh thanks to Siegert’s second goal of the game, which came with just 38 seconds remaining and allowed the Falcons to pull out the 5-3 win.
Faribault will host Red Wing (6-16, 2-9 Big 9) on Thursday. The Wingers have lost 11 of their last 12.