Make it a dozen wins and zero losses for the WEM girls basketball team. The Buccaneers hosted the St. Clair Cyclones on Tuesday evening, and although WEM didn’t have its best night, the Bucs still won pretty comfortably by a score of 58-40.
“The girls played really well on both ends of the floor tonight,” WEM head coach Ty Kaus said. “We didn’t shoot as well as we are capable of, but we did a great job of consistently getting open looks. Defensively we were solid all night, and we did a great job on the boards”
The Bucs showed relentless effort by pulling in 27 offensive rebounds along with 25 defensive rebounds. Their ability to rebound the ball on offense gave them quite a few additional possessions and allowed them to score a whopping 25 second chance points.
WEM shot 35% in the game, making 24 of 68 attempted shots. Brielle Bartelt led the team with 15 points and also had five rebounds and four assists. Ellie Ready and Kylie Pittmann reached double digits in points as well with 11 and 10, respectively. Pittmann also had 10 rebounds, four assists and four steals in the game.
Toryn Richards also chipped in seven points and eight rebounds for the Bucs.
“It’s nice to pick up a good section win,” added Kaus.