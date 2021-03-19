Maybe the Waterville-Elysian-Morristown boys basketball team is just built for March.
Ever since the calendar flipped to the third month of 2021, the Buccaneers (10-8) have lost just once and won seven times, including Thursday's 50-47 upset victory in overtime against second-seeded Mankato Loyola (11-4) in the Subsection 2A South quarterfinals.
Seventh-seeded WEM was led by 20 points and 12 rebounds from Brady Nutter, in addition to 15 points from Ethan Bartelt.
The Buccaneers advance to Saturday's Subsection 2A South semifinal at sixth-seeded Mountain Lake Area/Comfrey (11-8), which pulled off its own upset Thursday with a 47-41 victory at third-seeded GHEC/ML/T.