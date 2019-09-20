Nobody has shut out Austin this season. Faribault came as close as anyone, holding the Packers scoreless for over 65 of 80 minutes.
Austin (8-1-1, 6-0-1 Big 9), the third place finisher in the 2018 Class A state tournament and defending Big 9 Conference champion, found its stride to score with 14 minutes, 42 seconds remaining on a goal from Andres Garcia.
Faribault's Abdimutalib Abdullahi tied the game with 5:29 left on a penalty kick stemming from an Austin handball in the box.
The Falcons' second overtime game of the season looked to be in the cards until the Packers' top threat, junior midfielder Henry Tolbert, raced past the defense to score from close range with three seconds left on the clock.
Albeit in defeat, Faribault showed plenty of fight in response to a disappointing 3-1 loss earlier in the week to Rochester Century.
"We battled hard, we went toe to toe with these guys," said Faribault coach Brendan Cox. "They won the Big 9 last year, they went to state last year, so this is a good team to be able to go toe to toe against. Unfortunately it was one little mistake and they were able to capitalize on it."
Faribault received an impressive effort in net from eighth-grade goalie Cristian Trujillo.
He leaped high and extended for a save with 19:36 left in the first half to preserve the shutout at the time.
"Cristian played a huge game tonight, made some massive saves and played fantastic," Cox said.
The defense for most of the night had Tolbert and the rest of the Packers frustrated and pleaing for calls.
"I think the back line was staying really patient," Cox said. "They were doing a really good job with (Tolbert) who we knew was going to be a focal point of their offense. And he’s a phenomenal player foot skills wise. I think they just did a really good job staying on him, putting a couple people on him and making him work harder. That was really it.
"I told them at the beginning of the game I just want them to play. Let them make the calls, let them worry about what’s going on and we just play," Cox said. "That really had a big thing on it, because we weren’t arguing everything. They were very frustrated. I’m glad our team didn’t sink down to it. There were a couple calls we didn’t agree with it, but we just dropped back and let the refs do their jobs and we did our jobs."
Austin extended its run of scoring multiple goals in all but one game this season. Faribault has also not been shut out this season.
The Falcons began the season 6-0-0 and are 0-2-1 in its last three. The Falcons will look to get back on track 5 p.m. Saturday vs. Rochester Mayo (5-2-3, 3-1-2 Big 9) in a game rescheduled from Sept. 12