The Waterville-Elysian-Morristown girls track and field team started off its postseason with a championship, and in the end the result was not even particularly suspenseful.
The Buccaneers racked up 164 points at Tuesday's Gopher Conference championships at Hayfield High School to easily distance themselves from second-place Medford (108) and third-place United South Central (93.5). NRHEG (82), Hayfield (81), Blooming Prairie (81), Maple River (50.5) and Bethlehem Academy (30) made up the rest of the field.
On the boys side, Maple River (171) just edged Medford (161) for the championship, while NRHEG (83), USC (78), Bethlehem Academy (57), Blooming Prairie (54), WEM (49) and Hayfield (41) rounded out the rest of the field.
For the WEM girls, the championship was created by a combination of depth and top-end talent. Toryn Richards claimed individual first-place finishes in the 200-meter dash, pole vault and high jump, while also joining with Madison Zimbrich, Riley Sammon and McKenna Schuster to win the 400 relay by more than three seconds.
WEM also won the 800 relay thanks to Ella Duenes, Tatum Richards, Jaiden Williams and Addison Condon.
Josie Volkmann motored to first in the mile and second in the 800, Zimbrich sped to second in the 200, Tatum Richards claimed third in the 400, Sammon soared to third in the pole vault, and Condon and Zimbrich notched second- and third-place finishes in the long jump.
Other point-scoring individual finishes included Loryn Caldwell, Zara Gibson and Kayla Stopski in the 100 hurdles, Condon and Schuster in the 100 dash, Maddy Huess in the mile and two mile, Dakota Anderson in the 400, Tatum Richards in the 300 hurdles, Sammon and Williams in the 200, Lily Grohman in the high jump, Volkmann and Alex Huess in the triple jump, Lydia Ell in the discus and Sadie Oorlog in the shot put.
In the boys competition, WEM's day was highlighted by Jasper Morris and Michael Adams finishing third and fourth in the mile, and Evan Lange-Wenker flying to third in the high jump.
Other point-scoring individual finishes included Dylan Holicky in the 400, Lange-Wenker in the 300 hurdles and long jump, Morris and Cody Culhane in the 800, and Sam Rezac in the discus.
Cards claim 4 titles
Brianna Radatz accounted for 20 points individually thanks to first-place finishes in the 300 hurdles and triple jump, while Isaac Caron sped to first in the 300 hurdles and Derrick Sando motored to first in the 100-meter dash. All three athletes earned all-conference honors.
“All three of these athletes performed the best I have seen all season," Bethlehem Academy coach Brent Zabel said. "As a coach I could not be more proud of the way they came out tonight and gave it everything they had. Tonight they did the little things that matter and focus on all the phases of their race, and the results showed.”
Radatz notched a season-best time of 49.82 to win the 300 hurdles by nearly three seconds, and she notched a distance of 33 feet, 0 inches to win the triple jump by more than two feet.
The day's only hiccup came via a disqualification in the 100 hurdles.
"She is such a strong competitor and is hitting her fastest times as we enter Sub-Sections," Zabel said. "We have a lot to look forward to coming up next week and I think this race has helped here confidence level going into next week’s Sub-Sections.”
Caron, meanwhile, mixed a second-place finish in the long jump and personal-best mark of 19 feet, 7.5 inches with a first-place finish in the 300 hurdles thanks to a personal-best time of 42.55.
"He looked fresh, focused, and determined this meet," Zabel said. "He completed at the highest level I have seen all year long. He had probably his best start in his 300 hurdle I have seen yet."
Caron also joined with Sando, Jason Shuda and Barak Barner to finish second in the 400 relay with a season-best time of 46.71.
Sando parlayed that relay success into a first-place finish in the 100 in 11.52 seconds and a third-place finish in the 200 in 24.42 seconds. Both times were personal bests.
Abby Kugler also finished fourth in both the mile and two mile, while Matt Friesen claimed fifth in the two mile.