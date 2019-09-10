Time to take a breather.
Playing in their six match in five days totaling 17 sets, the Faribault Falcons (3-5, 1-1 Big 9) were swept 25-13, 25-20, 25-21 Monday night at the Mankato West Scarlets (5-3, 3-0 Big 9).
West was also coming off a four-match weekend.
"We started slow and lifeless. Nobody had energy on the court," assessed Faribault coach JoAnna Lane. "In game two and three we had spurts of energy that would bring us close or even in the lead, but then we would dip down and allow them to go on long runs and then have to re-dig ourselves out of the hole."
The Scarlets haven't dropped a set in Big 9 play with wins at Winona and vs. Owatonna. Their only losses are to Class AA No. 3 Marshall (8-2), a strong AA squad Willmar (6-2) and AAA No. 6 Shakopee (7-2).
They held the Falcons to one of their lowest hitting percentages of the season, .120.
Faribault had three aces and five service errors with a .907 serving percentage.
Faribault heads back to Mankato 7 p.m. Thursday to take on Mankato East (1-6, 1-1 Big 9).
"(Tuesday) we will rest, regroup and focus on the mental toughness of the game," Lane said.
The Falcons outlasted the Cougars in five sets last September in Faribault.
Mankato West 3, Faribault 0
F — 13 20 21
M — 25 25 25
Faribault statistics — Kills: Payton Evanstad 12; Olivia Bauer 6; Meghan Swanson 3; Izzy Herda, Bennett Wolff 2; Payton Ross 1 … Assists: Evanstad 12; Wolff 11; Hanna Cunniff 3 … Aces: Wolff, Herda, Evanstad 1 … Blocks: Wolff 4 … Digs: Cunniff 16; Evanstad 9; Ross 2; Swanson, Clara Malecha 1