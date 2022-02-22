One thing is certain in the Section 1A girls basketball tournament: Hayfield enters as the favorite.
The Vikings finished the season undefeated against a schedule consisting entirely of Gopher Conference and Section 1A teams, and for the most part left little doubt against their section opponents.
After that, however, it's anyone's guess who might meet Hayfield in the championship game. Fifth-seeded Kenyon-Wanamingo, for instance, owns wins against second-seeded Kingsland and third-seeded Grand Meadow, but also an early-season loss against 11th-seeded Randolph.
Ninth-seeded Bethlehem Academy travels to eighth-seeded Houston on Thursday night in search of its first postseason win since 2017. The Cardinals have won four of its last five games against Class A opponents, and finished the season with back-to-back wins against Medford and Blooming Prairie.
Listed below is information on all 19 teams in the section, with looks at the best and worst results for each of the top 12 seeds.
No. 1 Hayfield (27-0)
Section record: 17-0
QRF rank: No. 3
Points for average: 67.3
Points against average: 39.6
Last five games: 5-0
Best win: Against a schedule that featured only Section 1A and Gopher Conference teams, Saturday's 70-59 win against NRHEG in the conference title game stands above the rest.
Worst loss: The Vikings haven't lost this season.
No. 2 Kingsland (17-8)
Section record: 15-3
QRF rank: No. 23
Points for average: 54.2
Points against average: 46.0
Last five games: 4-1
Best win: A pair 42-31 and 52-45 wins against Grand Meadow that helped secure the No. 2 seed in the section.
Worst loss: A 66-28 loss Jan. 6 against a seven-win Cannon Falls team that was part of a stretch of six losses in eight games.
No. 3 Grand Meadow (20-6)
Section record: 17-4
QRF rank: No. 25
Points for average: 54.8
Points against average: 35.9
Last five games: 5-0
Best win: A 39-38 win against Lanesboro on Friday that completed the season sweep, which accounts for Grand Meadow's only two wins in six tries against Section 1A's top-five seeds.
Worst loss: A 45-30 loss against Kenyon-Wanamingo at the Hayfield Invitational that was Grand Meadow's worst offensive performance of the season.
No. 4 Lanesboro (17-8)
Section record: 14-6
QRF rank: No. 29
Points for average: 54.8
Points against average: 43.7
Last five games: 3-2
Best win: A 57-49 win against sixth-seeded Rushford Peterson.
Worst loss: A 44-36 defeat against 11th-seeded Spring Grove.
No. 5 Kenyon-Wanamingo (11-13)
Section record: 9-3
QRF rank: No. 50
Points for average: 44.8
Points against average: 44.9
Last five games: 2-3
Best win: A 42-39 victory at second-seeded Kingsland.
Worst loss: A 61-58 overtime loss Dev. 3 against 10th-seeded Randolph for the only non-Hayfield Section 1A loss for the Knights.
No. 6 Rushford-Peterson (11-15)
Section record: 8-5
QRF rank: No. 43
Points for average: 49.1
Points against average: 52.7
Last five games: 1-4
Best win: A 56-53 win Dec. 7 against Fillmore Central for Rushford-Peterson's only six against Section 1A's top seven seeds.
Worst loss: A 49-37 loss Jan. 7 against Lewisto-Altura.
No. 7 Fillmore Central (11-15)
Section record: 10-4
QRF rank: No. 52
Points for average: 54.3
Points against average: 53.2
Last five games: 3-2
Best win: Either a 45-31 win agains second-seeded Kingsland or a 55-40 win against fourth-seeded Lanesboro.
Worst loss: A 43-41 loss against eighth-seeded Houston for Fillmore Central's only Section 1A loss after Dec. 13.
No. 8 Houston (15-11)
Section record: 11-7
QRF rank: No. 57
Points for average: 52.8
Points against average: 47.4
Last five games: 3-2
Best win: A 58-51 win against a 16-win Lester Prairie team at the Tri-City United Invitational.
Worst loss: A 55-44 loss against 10th-seeded Randolph to applied a sour finish to an otherwise strong end to the season.
No. 9 Bethlehem Academy (11-13)
Section record: 5-6
QRF rank: No. 49
Points for average: 48.7
Points against average: 49.7
Last five games: 2-3
Best win: Back-to-back wins against Class AA programs Medford and Blooming Prairie as part of five straight games against Class AA teams to finish the season.
Worst loss: A 44-41 loss against Southland on Jan. 4 that was part of a New Years swoon for the Cardinals.
No. 10 Randolph (9-17)
Section record: 5-6
QRF rank: No. 68
Points for average: 48.7
Points against average: 49.7
Last five games: 3-2
Best win: A 61-58 overtime win at Kenyon-Wanamingo on Dec. 3.
Worst loss: A 60-52 loss against Bethlehem Academy to miss out on the season sweep of the Rockets and potentially miss out on moving up the seeding order.
No. 11 Spring Grove (10-16)
Section record: 10-8
QRF rank: No. 74
Points for average: 43.6
Points against average: 54.1
Last five games: 4-1
Best win: A 44-36 victory against fourth-seeded Spring Grove.
Worst loss: A 35-30 loss against 13th-seeded Mabel-Canton.
No. 12 Southland (8-16)
Section record: 8-11
QRF rank: No. 84
Points for average: 42.2
Points against average: 56.9
Last five games: 1-4
Best win: A 44-41 win against ninth-seeded Bethlehem Academy.
Worst loss: A pair of losses against Spring Grove that capped Southland as the No. 12 seed.
No. 13 Mabel-Canton (8-18)
Section record: 6-13
QRF rank: No. 93
Points for average: 34.3
Points against average: 46.9
Last five games: 2-3
No. 14 Lyle/Austin Pacelli (5-21)
Section record: 4-17
QRF rank: No. 107
Points for average: 44.1
Points against average: 58.5
Last five games: 0-5
No. 15 Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons (6-19)
Section record: 2-7
QRF rank: No. 106
Points for average: 44.1
Points against average: 58.5
Last five games: 1-4
No. 16 LeRoy-Ostrander (4-22)
Section record: 4-19
QRF rank: No. 129
Points for average: 41.8
Points against average: 57.6
Last five games: 1-4
No. 17 United South Central (1-23)
Section record: 1-6
QRF rank: No. 123
Points for average: 29.2
Points against average: 59.8
Last five games: 0-5
No. 18 Schaeffer Academy (3-23)
Section record: 1-21
QRF rank: No. 135
Points for average: 34.8
Points against average: 63.2
Last five games: 0-5
No. 19 Wabasha-Kellogg (2-1)
Section record: 0-1
QRF rank: No. 147
Points for average: 48.0
Points against average: 32.0
Last five games: 2-1