The Bethlehem Academy boys basketball team dropped its fourth game in a row Friday with a 76-50 loss at Medford, but even worse was the loss of JJ Malecha, who was pulled from the game early in the first half due to an ankle injury.
“JJ went down early in the first,” Cardinals’ coach Melissa Hager said. “We are hoping all is well, but that was a big loss. He (rebounds) hard and is a good all-around player.”
Malecha has consistently been one of the top offensive threats for the Cardinals this season, but his injury prevented him from scoring any points in BA’s Friday game.
The Cards found themselves trailing 40-24 at halftime, and the Tigers pulled further away in the second half.
With Malecha out, Jack Jandro stepped up after dealing with an injury of his own and paced the offense with 12 points, while also grabbing six rebounds. Kade Robb finished with 10 points and three steals, Justin Simones scored seven and also had three steals and three rebounds, and Elliot Smith and Charlie King scored six points each, with King also contributing four assists.
Bo Dienst chipped in three points, Mitchell Schuenke and Sam Jandro scored two apiece, and Ben Cohen scored one.