Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop and Waterville-Elysian-Morristown were involved in what one would call a good ol' slugfest Saturday, with the Thunderbirds walking away with a 46-44 victory in the Section 2A MSHSL Tournament semifinal matchup. The loss concludes WEM’s season.
“It was a big slugfest and an offensive battle,” WEM head coach Mike Richards said. “We couldn't stop their running attack and they couldn't top ours either. It was a hard-fought game that we kind of just came up short on.”
In their last career high school games, WEM running backs Brant Melchert (153 yards, three touchdowns) and Jaden Taylor (184, two touchdowns) combined for 337 rushing yards and five touchdowns. Behind center, quarterback Grant McBroom converted 8-of-14 passes for 72 yards and one touchdown. He also threw two interceptions. Cole Kokoschke hauled in two catches for 41 yards and one touchdown.
It was an impressive performance from the seniors, who went out the right way.
“A lot of them have played for the last three years," Richards said. "Grant McBroom is going to finish fourth all-time in passing yards. Brant Melchert will finish top-six in rushing yards. Jaden Taylor is going to finish top-11 in rushing yards. Cole Kokoschke had a great career on both sides of the ball. Dylan Androli did a great job receiving. Nolan Wetzel stepped up defensively and Nick LeMieux came up huge toward the end of the season. Zach Sticken did a great job at corner this season. A number of them will earn All-District honors. I’m really proud of them.”
With a heap of seniors graduating, the opportunity is there for WEM’s underclassmen to make their mark on the program.
“We’re going to be losing a big meat of our lineup this year going into next year. They were huge contributors,” Richards said. “Right now, everything is wide open. We are replacing pretty much the whole get up. We have a few individuals returning that have been standouts on the line. Other than that, we’re looking for a quarterback, running back, receivers, cornerbacks, linebackers, the whole shebang. They have to get in the weight room and make sure they get stronger. Hopefully, we’ll get to a team camp next summer and go forward as a team from there.”
GFW 46, WEM 44
GFW - 22 8 16 0
WEM - 14 14 8 8