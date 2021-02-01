For the second time in as many games, the Faribault boys basketball team built a hole that was too great to climb out of.
Monday, Owatonna (5-1) scored 22 of the first 27 points of the game to construct a lead it never surrendered in a 69-43 victory at Owatonna High School, despite the Falcons (0-6) allowing only nine points for the final 9 minutes, 52 seconds of the first half.
That solid defensive stretch was mitigated by 22 turnovers and a 35% shooting performance from the field, however.
"They played tremendous defense," Faribault coach Eric Hildebrandt said. "They out-physicaled us and we didn't handle it the best."
As a result of that defense in the final 10 minutes of the first half, the Falcons were able to head to halftime trailing only 31-21. During that period, Owatonna stopped converting layups in the lane, which Hildebrandt credits to a greater defensive intensity from his team.
"We just started competing harder," Hildebrandt said. "We stopped being afraid and started being more assertive and started communicating better. We didn't give up as many second chances and we gave ourselves a chance to claw back into it.
The Huskies then rattled off nine consecutive points on the first 2:06 of the second half to balloon the lead to 40-21.
After senior Nick Ehlers drilled a 3-pointer a minute later to trim the deficit to 40-26, a pair of quick Owatonna layups re-extended that lead to greater than 15 points, a margin Faribault did not venture back into the rest of the way.
Ehlers finished with seven points and seven rebounds, while senior John Palmer led the team with 15 points and a team-high eight rebounds.
Moving forward, the road does not ease up, with Faribault making a trip Friday to play at Rochester Century (4-1), the third straight opponent with only one loss so far this season prior to Tuesday's game against Austin (4-1).
The process of trying to improve before that contest starts Tuesday in the film room, Hildebrandt said, to better understand how the pieces for the Falcons best fit together and how to best execute a gameplan that maximizes that ability.
"Just really look at things from a different angle and hopefully really improve the mental aspect of things," Hildebrandt said. "Just the focus and where we need to be and what we need to do to handle the different situations we run into on the court. I think we just stay the course and keep getting better at what we want to get better at."