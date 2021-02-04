BOYS SWIM AND DIVE
Red Wing 88, Faribault 78
The Falcons dropped to 0-6 on the season Thursday night after falling to the Wingers (3-3) in the evening's first eight events.
Faribault's Tanner Longshore finished second in the 100-yard and 200-yard freestyle events with times of 55.61 seconds and 2:07.57, respectively. Elliot Daschner finished third in the 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly with times of 2:46.54 and 1:19.20. Declan Chappius (28.12) and Viggo Baum (7:02.63) finished third in the 50 and 500 freestyle, respectively.
In diving, Chriztopher Ferris finished second with a score of 152.25 behind Red Wing's Tyler Gordon, who scored a 166.05.
"We moved a few people around (Thursday) night to see what they can swim. We're still improving and looking forward to our final three dual meets," Faribault coach Charlie Fuller said.
The Falcons are next in action on Thursday, Feb. 11, at 6 p.m. against Northfield.
WRESTLING
Faribault 35, Goodhue 25
Fairbault came out on top in a battle between titans Thursday night, defeating Goodhue (10-2) to remain undefeated on the season at 13-0.
Bo Bokman got the Falcons started, winning the 106-pound matchup against Goodhue's Hayden Holm by an 11-1 major decision. Wins by JT Hausen (113), Elliot Viland (120), Tyler Boyd (126), Isaac Yetzer (132), Willie Potter (138), Gael Ramirez (145), and Aiden Tobin (152) would soon follow, giving Faribault a massive 32-3 lead. A 6-1 decision win by Marcos Ramirez (195) ultimately sealed the victory for the Falcons.
Faribault is next in action on Tuesday, Feb. 9, when they will be participating in a triangular with Albert Lea and Winona at Faribault High School. Matches begin at 5:30 p.m.