Weather Alert

...A PROLONGED PERIOD OF VERY COLD TEMPERATURES BEGINS TONIGHT... .Arctic high pressure will remain in place through next week. Highs in the single digits above or below zero are expected each day with lows in the teens or 20s below zero. Combined with the wind, wind chill values each night will drop to 25 below to 35 below zero. Some improvement is expected each afternoon, but that will last only briefly. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect from late tonight through Sunday morning for most of central and southern Minnesota into western Wisconsin. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect from late tonight through Tuesday morning north of a line from Benson to Little Falls. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM SATURDAY TO NOON CST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of west central Wisconsin and south central, southeast and southwest Minnesota. * WHEN...From 3 AM Saturday to noon CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...If traveling please have a charged cell phone and warm clothes with you. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&