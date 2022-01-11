Each day is a test for the Faribault girls basketball team, and its first-year coach Danyelle Fisher is helping with the studying.
After every game, Fisher hands out a flashcard to every player with an area for that player to spend the next few days focusing on. Sometimes, that’s providing more energy off the bench.
Other times, it centers around taking responsibility on the court, or taking charge of an offensive set to attack the basket.
“I definitely think they’re paying attention to it,” Fisher said. “Sometimes they’ll say, ‘Oh, you wrote this already,’ and I’ll say, ‘Yes, and I’ll continue to write it.’”
In Monday’s 63-32 loss against Owatonna, some of those changes and improvements sprouted out of the ground.
Junior Isabel Herda took a more forceful role in the offense in the second half en route to a team-high 15 points. Instead of waiting for plays to develop toward her, Fisher said Herda initiated the offensive action and attacked the rim.
She reached her 15 points thanks to a lights-out 7 of 12 shooting performance from the field.
“Izzy took over the game right at the end there, which I’ve been kind of pushing for her slowly in my own way,” Fisher said.
Even during a second half in which running time was instituted, the Falcon bench was quick and eager to pop our of their seats to shout encouragement after any positive play. That’s another sign of progress stemming from the postgame flashcards.
That energy helped Faribault hang around in the second half with an Owatonna team that played its starters through the end of the game. After leading 37-14 at halftime, the Huskies managed only a 26-18 second-half advantage.
“I think I’ve got a couple key players that are really loud and have taken to heart the little things we’ve said like, ‘You need to cheer on the bench, you need to lift your teammates up,’” Fisher said. “We talk a lot about personal responsibility and taking ownership for the things they need to do. There’s definitely some players that are starting to pick that up and it’s contagious, so then the rest will start doing it.”
That contagious energy is important for a Faribault team still searching for its first win. The Falcons were dealt another heap of adversity entering Monday’s game as their list of available players across the varsity and freshman teams dipped to only 10 names long.
The maladies range from illnesses to concussions to a turned ankle and have turned an uphill battle into an uphill battle through a couple feet of snow.
“It’s been little adjustments here and there,” Fisher said. “We see spurts of really good and then we kind of deflate a little bit.”
With no seniors and only two juniors on the roster, Faribault has plenty of time for that hard work to start paying off with on-court results.
Fisher said she’s starting to see those results shine through for stretches at a time, but it’s still a work in progress to turn those glimpses into a full picture.
“It’s just going to take time,” Fisher said. “With more minutes and more games, hopefully it’ll start to add up. I think it has, but it’s tough when I’ve got 10 kids and the situation with the sickness and the injuries. They’ve always been very coachable with awesome attitudes.”