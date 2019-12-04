New Faribault girls’ hockey head coach Mike Dietsch wants his team to focus on playing fast, having fun and being responsible. And so far, he’s seeing some pretty strong results.
The Falcons hosted Mankato East/Loyola Tuesday, raced out to an early 2-0 lead and then pulled away late for a 6-1 win.
Dietsch credited his players for their ability to play fast and aggressively, and said it’s a big reason as to why his team is now 7-1 on the season.
“Getting off to a fast start is something we’re trying to emphasize a lot in practice. We want to play the game faster, and we’re focused on doing everything faster, faster and faster. The girls are picking up on it. They’ve got goals that they need to meet in the first couple of minutes of every period, and I thought they handled the first period very well. They took it to them right out of the chute; we wanted to get a shot on the goal within the first minute and we scored a minute and a half into the game, so that was a good thing to see.”
Ashley Rost scored Faribault’s first goal. The Falcons’ second goal came courtesy of Olivia Williamson about 5 minutes into the game. Dietsch felt that the Falcons didn’t play nearly as well throughout the rest of the first period, but said they came out strong again in the second period.
“After the first period we talked a lot about responsibilities with the puck and responsibilities without the puck, because we weren’t doing a great job with that throughout the second half of the first period,” said Dietsch. “But the second period was by far our smartest period of hockey. It looked like the girls were starting to have a little more fun, and they were also focused on their responsibilities. We definitely played the way we wanted to in the second and third periods. We played with more emotion and we moved the puck a lot better.”
The Falcons got several shots off early in the second period. Haley Lang slapped the puck into the net a little more than 3½ minutes into the period to increase the Falcons’ lead to 3-0.
After that, Williamson put on a clinic, with her second goal of the night coming about 6 minutes into the second period, followed by her third of the game about 5 minutes later. She added a fourth goal late in the third period to really put the game out of reach for Mankato East/Loyola.
Dietsch said the Falcons have had upward of three games a week in recent weeks, which makes it tough to teach new things in practice. But the Falcons are still finding ways to learn and improve, even with limited practice time.
“The girls are getting it. This is my first year as the coach here and I’ve got a lot of different expectations and some different things I’m trying to teach," he said. "The whole concept of speed is new to them, or at least we’re putting a greater emphasis on it than they’ve had in the past, and they’re grasping it. And we’ve got some great players, too. Olivia Williamson had four goals tonight and was really fun to watch. She shoots the puck hard.”
Williamson was at the center of the highlight of the night when she scored her third goal in a power play situation 11 minutes into the second period. Dietsch said he was especially thrilled with that goal given that the Falcons had only practiced their game plan for such a situation once, and it was only for 15 minutes before the game.
“We just started a new power play and we had only worked on it one time last night for about 15 minutes and Olivia scored a nice power play tonight. It was just the way a coach would draw it up. They executed that umbrella power play perfectly. We had several scoring chances right before that and we were finally able to capitalize on one of them, and that was nice to see.”
Dietsch added that he’s seen his team gain confidence and momentum throughout the season so far and said it’s important for his players to keep repeating their performances, especially with some tougher games looming. But he also said the Falcons aren’t getting ahead of themselves and are focused on each game and each practice.
“The girls have really picked up and implemented what I’m asking, and they’re doing so at a really quick rate. Their success has come from their ability to pick up on different schemes and different philosophies, and they’re having a fun time with it. I’m having a fun time coming to the rink, so I think they have to be having fun, too.”
The Falcons’ ability to play fast, to be aggressive, and to have fun will remain at the center of their approach as the season continues. “They’ve already come a long way,” added Dietsch. “Haley Lang continues to impress me with her speed, and I thought Rylie Starkson played extremely well in the second and third periods. Our goaltender Mikayla Bohner continues to be rock solid. She’s always in control and she just owns that net, so she’s been a really great asset to have on this team. Abby Goodwin is one of our captains and she’s been absolutely solid as well. I also feel that Anna Selly really stepped up tonight. She played very smart, and she continues to work really well together with Alli Velander. And Ashley Rost is gaining more confidence shooting the puck. She got us started tonight and she’s been shooting the puck very well. They’re playing great as a team right now and we just have to keep it going. We have to keep playing fast and aggressive, and if we keep doing everything the way we want to then we’ll keep having fun, too.”