The Faribault Falcons boys’ basketball team looked to finish its regular season on a high note heading into section playoffs. The Falcons beat Rochester Mayo on Thursday, but then traveled to Red Wing on Saturday and were blown out 60-35 by the Wingers after scoring just nine points in the first half. Faribault heads into the Section 1AAA tournament with a 3-13 record.
Offensive problems were the name of the game for Faribault as it struggled to get shots up in general against Red Wing's zone. Through the first nine minutes, the Falcons had just three points — a 3-pointer by senior John Palmer — and trailed by 18. Faribault was not able to get the ball inside to force the zone to collapse, which creates open shots and driving angles. In the final minutes of the half, Palmer started splitting the top of the zone by himself and attacked the basket on his way to having seven of the Falcons’ nine points at halftime.
The second half saw progress but not nearly enough as Faribault was never able to make a run and consistently trailed by 20 or more. Palmer led the Falcons with 14 points but Faribault’s next highest scorer was senior Joe Dozark, who had five points in the second half. As a team, the Falcons made just nine field goals all game compared to 11 fouls, but did go 12-for-12 from the free-throw line.
Red Wing had three players score in double figures. Juniors Deso Buck and Maddox Hanson each had 14 points and combined for eight 3-pointers while junior Denval Atkinson was a monster inside and in transition on the way to 13 points.
Faribault head coach Eric Hildebrandt did not have much to say about his team’s performance, just that they had to put it behind them. He did say what concerned him most about the game was his team’s “lack of energy and desire” and that moving forward into the playoffs, it’s “all about us” and not who they might match up with.
Sunday morning, Faribault was assigned the No. 7 seed for the Section 1AAA tournament and travels Wednesday to second-seeded Byron (14-2).