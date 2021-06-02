The Falcons (4-17) were unable to generate any runs Tuesday afternoon in Red Wing, where their 2021 season ended in a Section 1AAA elimination game against the Wingers (7-14).
John Palmer started on the mound for eighth-seeded Faribault and pitched all six innings while allowing three runs (one earned) on six hits and two walks while striking out nine batters. Fourth-seeded Red Wing scored a pair of unearned runs in the bottom of the third to take a 2-0 lead, and added an insurance run in the bottom of the fifth.
Ayden Qualey lined a pair of singles for the Falcons, who also received a single apiece from Zack Slinger, Jordan Nawrocki and Cade McCusker. Hunter Nelson also worked a walk. Faribault put a runner in scoring position in the first, third and fourth innings.