Listed below is the roster, schedule and coaching staff for the Kenyon-Wanamingo wrestling team, in addition to information provided by the coaches on who's returning, what new athletes can take a leap this season and what the team's goals are for the coming months.

COACHES

Head coach: Nathan Lexvold (third year).

Assistant coaches: Josh Jacobson (third year), Wayne Lexvold (20+ years), Chad Lexvold (third year), Chris Anderson (fifth year).

KEEP YOUR EYE ON

Jaedin Johnson, junior

Tate Miller, junior

Amari Stokes, junior

Gage Thompson, junior

Austin Avery, sophomore

Dillon Bartel, sophomore

Gavin Johnson, sophomore

Keifer Olson, sophomore

Landon Trump, sophomore

Will van Epps, sophomore

Charles Koncur, freshman

Reed Sommer, freshman

MOVED ON

Alec Johnson

Bray Olson

Micheal Pliscott

Tyler Craig

Daniel Van Epps

Logan Meyers

Carter Quam

Armani Tucker

2020-21 SEASON RECAP

25-6 overall

First in sections

third in conference

6-1 conference record

2021-22 SCHEDULE

Saturday, Dec. 4 — Kenyon-Wanamingo at Chisago Lakes Invite, 9 a.m.

Thursday, Dec. 9 — Faribault, NRHEG at Kenyon-Wanamingo, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 11 — Medford, Rochester John Marshall at Kenyon-Wanamingo, 10 a.m.

Thursday, Dec. 16 — Kenyon-Wanamingo, GMLOK at Triton, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 21 — Kenyon-Wanamingo, New Century Academy at Maple River/United South Central, 5 p.m., at USC

Thursday, Dec. 30 — Kenyon-Wanamingo at UW-Eau Claire Invite, 9:15 a.m.

Thursday, Jan. 6 — Kenyon-Wanamingo, Lake City at Goodhue, 5 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 7 — Kenyon-Wanamingo, St. Thomas Academy at Wabasha-Kellogg, 5 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 20 — Kenyon-Wanamingo at WEM/JWP, 7 p.m., at JWP

Thursday, Jan. 27 — Westfield at Kenyon-Wanamingo, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 3 — Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson, Maple River, USC at Kenyon-Wanamingo, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 5 — Kenyon-Wanamingo at Cannon Falls Invite, 10 a.m.

Thursday, Feb. 10 — Kenyon-Wanamingo at Medford, 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 11 — Kenyon-Wanamingo, Dover-Eyota at Caledonia, 5 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 17 — Section 1A team tournament first round, 7 p.m., high seed

Friday, Feb. 25-Saturday, Feb. 26 — Section 1A individual tournament, Rochester Mayo Civic Center

2021-22 SEASON OUTLOOK

Grand Meadow, Chatfield, and Dover-Eyota are the favorites in Section 1A. Us along with Goodhue and some other schools should all make for a very competitive section tournament. Medford will be the favorite in the Gopher Conference along with the coop of maple river and united south central.

COMMENTS FROM HEAD COACH 

We lost a lot of really good kids last year. It’s a group I am really going to miss. But I am looking forward to some wrestlers this year to step up, take the next step and become leaders on the team and set good examples for the younger wrestlers.

So in short, I think If we do all the little things right and work really really hard all year long and with getting a little bit of luck, this team can do what we have done in the past years and make it to the section finals and then anything can happen.

