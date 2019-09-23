Not only did Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf sweep through each of its three matches at Saturday's home tournament, but the Trojans hardly let a team get to 10 points.
On homecoming weekend, MSAD (4-6) gave past and current Trojans plenty to cheer for with a 25-14, 25-7 win over Metro Deaf School, a 25-13, 25-8 win over Rochester Home School and a 25-7, 25-9 win over Iowa School for the Deaf.
"Wow, what a day. The girls really did a fantastic job. I am really proud of the girls. They played their hearts out," said MSAD coach Tabitha Anderson. "It was really nice to see many alumni and fans come watch the games. The girls really felt the maroon and gold spirit in the gym. I am so extremely proud of them."
The Trojans, outfitted in new maroon Nike uniform tops, were effective throughout the day at the service line and finding the holes in the opponent's defense.
Anderson has a young team and noted Catherine Salvador-Gomez was the only Trojan playing in her last homecoming tournament.
"I am really looking forward to see her come back here as an alumnus and watch the game next year," Anderson said.
MSAD had a quick turnaround to host Academy for Sciences and Agriculture (1-6) 7 p.m. Monday. The Eagles just picked up their first win in a sweep of Twin Cities Academy/Great River after suffering six sweep losses to open the season.
MSAD is back home at Wesley Lauritsen Gymnasium 7 p.m. Tuesday to host Prairie Seeds Academy.
MSAD cumulative tournament statistics — Kills: Dalina Schwartz 13; Javanna Johnson 9; Javada Johnson 5; Shayann Williams 2; Esther Olakunle, Brooklyn Roggow, Amber Hamilton 1 … Assists: Williams 15; Schwartz 6; Ruby Hernandez-Gutierrez 3; Javanna Johnson, Javada Johnson 1 … Aces: Schwartz 20; Williams 16; Javanna Johnson 9; Williams, Hernandez-Gutierrez 6; Roggow 4; Olakunle, Hamilton 1 … Digs: Schwartz 33; Javanna Johnson 25; Roggow 10; Williams 8; Javada Johnson 6; Hernandez-Gutierrez 5; Olakunle 4; Salvador-Gomez, Hamilton 2