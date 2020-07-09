Faribault starter Tyler Francis kept putting up zeroes Wednesday against the Shakopee Coyotes even as his teammates did through the first four innings at Bell Field.
Francis threw 7 ⅓ innings of shutout ball while the Lakers offense finally did its part in the fifth en route to a 6-0 victory.
Francis allowed just four hits, struck out four and walked none. Matt Lane threw the final 1 ⅔ innings and had four strikeouts.
“Tyler looked great,” Faribault manager Charlie Lechtenberg said. “To get that kind of outing with not playing that many games ... that’s the sharpest he’s looked in a while.”
The Lakers (2-2, 2-0 DRS) scored four runs in the fifth after stranding seven runners the previous three innings. Joe Grote singled in the fifth, got to second on the play, stole third and later scored on a throwing error to break the ice. Jake Stocker later scored on a bases-loaded walk to make it 2-0 and Kyle Murphy doubled to score two runs.
Faribault added to the lead in the seventh when Stocker reached on an error, moved to second on a passed ball, then went to third on a pop fly. He later scored when Dylan Valentyn got hit with the bases loaded to make it 5-0.
Matt Lane doubled in the eighth and later scored on a ground out after moving to third on a passed ball.
The Lakers finished with eight hits in the game. Lane went 2-for-5 and Jake Stocker had a 2-for-4 game. Joe Palmer drew three walks, had an RBI and went 1-for-2. Valentyn also had a hit in a 1-for-4 game.
Faribault drew eight walks in the game and also got hit by three pitches. Shakopee also committed three errors in the loss.
With the win, the Lakers lead the DRS with two wins. Faribault will face St. Patrick Sunday at 2 p.m. in St. Patrick. The Irish have one league win.