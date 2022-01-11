While Lauren McDonough was in the middle of a first-place floor exercise during Saturday’s Faribault Invite at Faribault High School, she was unaware of how well she was technically executing the various aspects of her routine.
The first clue of her stellar score came from the crowd’s cheers. Next came from the attention delivered by the other gymnasts competing Saturday. Lastly was the score — a 9.650 — that remain perched atop the leaderboard for the entirety of the afternoon.
“I feel like I was just trying to focus on having fun and just showing what I can do and being myself and let the score take care of itself,” McDonough said. “It ended up working out. I really like performing in front of a crowd and I haven’t done that in a while because of COVID. It was cool to actually feel the energy of everyone. So many girls came up to me afterward and said it made them tear up or they wanted to watch it again.”
The senior on the Faribault gymnastics team not only won the floor exercise in the 16-team invitational, she also placed fourth on the balance beam and eighth in the all-around competition.
“We were all super excited about that,” Faribault co-coach Holly Olmscheid said. “Her floor routine was absolutely gorgeous. She had so many girls from other teams as well as coaches from other teams coming up to her and saying, ‘That was such a nice routine, that was so pretty, great job.’”
The invite was the first large meet for McDonough since the 2020 Class A state championships, since COVID-19 limited crowd sizes throughout the 2020-21 season leading up to last year’s Class A state championships.
Last year’s state meet was the third McDonough has qualified for in her time as a high school gymnast, with her competing on the balance beam all three years at state.
This season, McDonough has designs on adding more to her docket at the state meet. Olmscheid said the goal is for McDonough’s all-around score to break the 36.000 mark to provide a good shot at qualifying for the state all-around competition.
Saturday, she posted an all-around score of 35.000, but that was on the strength of her 9.650 on floor and 9.000 on beam. Her 8.300 on vault and 8.050 on the uneven bars should both tick upward as the season progresses and more difficult skills are implemented into those routines.
On the uneven bars, McDonough said she’s adding a more challenging release that should increase the starting point total before she even touches the bars. The same goes for vault, where she’s working on a vault that lacks consistency until she’s developed more confidence in it.
There’s also a new tumbling maneuver on the balance beam.
“It’s just being more confident with it,” McDonough said. “My problem is not thinking I can do it.”
McDonough laughed when hearing herself say that out loud, but self-confidence has been a problem she’s dealt with throughout her high school career.
“When I was a freshman, I was so — it was like, ‘You need to stay on the beam, you need to do everything right, you need to be perfect,’” McDonough said.
Now, before she steps into the spotlight at higher-profile meets — like Saturday’s — she delivers herself a different message.
“I just try to tell myself that I love gymnastics,” McDonough said. “Now I just tell myself that I love the sport and what I can do to make it more fun for myself. When I’m having fun is when I’m doing my best I think.”