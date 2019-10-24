The Minnesota Timberwolves’ season began Wednesday night against the Brooklyn Nets.
Star point guard Kyrie Irving — aka a walking bucket — scored 50 points but lost his balance and missed a potential game-winning shot that allowed the Wolves to pull out a 127-126 overtime victory. Karl-Anthony Towns had 36 points and 14 rebounds for Minnesota and Andrew Wiggins finished with 21 points, including the go-ahead basket with one minute, 19 seconds remaining. KAT hit 7 of 11 of his 3-point attempts — an absurd number for a center.
Anyway, October 23. That’s pretty early. For many of you, seeing the Timberwolves were “live” on your cable guide when scrolling through channels Wednesday had to be surprising. For the diehards, probably not so much.
I, for one, was not surprised. I am as diehard of a Wolves fan as you can get. Throughout the six-month season, I will probably miss a total of 15 games.
Given the Vikings are in the middle of their season and the Wild are attempting to piece theirs back together, basketball may be on the back-burner for many of you.
Does it take for the Vikings season to finish for basketball to officially start? Baseball to end? High School basketball to begin? Gophers hoops to begin?
These are questions that interest me on a high level, especially because I enjoy gauging people’s passions and interests. Heck, some of you don’t even like basketball but have a relative who plays, so you are willing to attend games and be engaged to show your love and support. That’s super cool, if I'm quite honest.
There are a lot of official “unofficial” start dates to the basketball season. The Gophers kick off their regular season Nov. 5 at home against Cleveland State. High school basketball starts in roughly a month.
Most importantly, what matters is when YOUR basketball season starts. Whenever it does, enjoy it thoroughly, because there aren’t many better things to do in the winter than cozying up in front of a TV screen and watching hoops.
Basketball season is officially “unofficially” here!
I'm Dan Slaubaugh and this is your Slaubaugh Scoop.
Thanks for reading. Have a wonderful Friday.