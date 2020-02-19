After a week with no games, the Faribault boys hockey team is ready for the playoffs.
The Falcons host the Waseca Bluejays in a Class A Section 1 quarterfinal matchup at Faribault Ice Arena on Thursday night, with the puck set to drop at 7 p.m.
The Falcons went 16-7-2 this season and earned the No. 3 seed in Class A Section 1 as well as a first-round bye, while sixth-seeded Waseca (18-8) edged Rochester Lourdes 2-1 on Tuesday to earn the date with Faribault.
Recent results: The Falcons wrapped their regular season with four wins in their final five games, including a trio of 5-3 wins at the beginning of the month over Winona/Cotter, Albert Lea and Red Wing. Faribault’s only February blemish was a 5-2 loss at Owatonna Feb. 10, but the Falcons responded with a strong 5-2 win over the Austin Packers Thursday.
Waseca saw mixed results to close out its regular season. The Bluejays nipped Marshall 2-1 on Saturday and crushed Austin 9-3 on Feb. 11, but lost 4-0 at New Ulm last Thursday and came up short to Windom by a score of 3-2 on Feb. 8.
The Bluejays closed January on a six-game winning streak but went just 4-3 in February before their playoff-opening 2-1 win over Rochester Lourdes.
Recent history: The two teams played each other just once this season, with the Falcons cruising to an 8-2 victory in Waseca Dec. 3. They also played each other once last season, with Faribault winning 4-3.
1. Although the Falcons aren’t the deepest team, they have a very talented core on both offense and defense. Zach Siegert led the team with 40 points (25 goals, 15 assists) this year, followed by Jordan Nawrocki with 31 points (13 goals, 18 assists), Leighton Weasler with 30 points (10 goals, 20 assists), Noah Murphy with 28 points (15 goals, 13 assists) and Zack Slinger with 23 points (16 goals, 7 assists). Grady Goodwin, Brody Pavel, Lucas Linnemann and Blake Vinar also reached double digits in points this year.
2. The Bluejays have a pretty dynamic offense as well, as Ben Priebe accumulated 44 points (32 goals, 12 assists) this season, followed by Jagger Johnson with 41 points (29 goals, 12 assists). Tylor Nordquist and Charlie Huttemier each tallied 29 points, Kyle Ahlschlager finished with 27 and Marcus Priebe had 24. Jack Rolling, Rylee Forshee and Jarrett Ahlschlager reached double digits in points as well. Nordquist and Huttemier scored Waseca’s only two goals in the 8-2 loss to Faribault back in December, but the Bluejays struggled on defense, as a total of seven different Faribault skaters scored at least one goal.
3. Waseca has done a pretty good job of outscoring its opponents in the first two periods this season (37-20 in the first period and 40-26 in the second), but their opponents matched them goal for goal in the third period this season, and that could be a problem when they come up against the Falcons, as Faribault holds a 37-23 scoring advantage in the third period this season, which includes a 2-0 shutout of Waseca in the third period the first time the teams played this season. Additionally, the Falcons outscored their opponents 27-13 in the first period and 43-26 in the second.