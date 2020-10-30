Waterville-Elysian-Morristown couldn’t help itself Friday against Cleveland in an 18-0 loss in Cleveland.
The Buccaneers (0-2) tallied 12 penalties for 82 yards, which often put them in long yardage situations offensively. Consequently, WEM finished with 44 yards of total offense -- 36 passing and 8 rushing.
The Clippers (2-2) didn’t fare all that much better on a muddy field. Cleveland had 177 yards of total offense, 131 of which came on the ground on 36 attempts.
The Clippers grabbed an 8-0 lead in the second quarter when quarterback Alex McCabe ran in from a yard out and Cleveland converted on a two-point conversion run.
That lead grew to 10-0 with seven seconds to play in the first half after the Buccaneers got called for an intentional grounding penalty while in their own end zone.
The Clippers added a touchdown in the third quarter when Blake McVennes ran in from 28 yards out and Cleveland completed a two-point conversion pass.
WEM head coach Mike Richards liked the job his defense did, noting Griffin Atherton had two sacks and Brady Nutter had one as well. But offensively, the team has to change things up.
“I think we have to go simpler than what we’re doing now,” Richards said. “We have to try to make it less thinking, concentrate on what the snap is.”
The Buccaneers take on Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton Friday in Janesville. The Bulldogs fell to 0-4 following a 40-0 loss to Lester Prairie Friday in Lester Prairie.