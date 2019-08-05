The Waterville Indians are state bound.
Thanks to a pair of weekend wins, Waterville (30-1) secured one of three bids to the Class C state amateur baseball tournament out of Region 6C.
The Indians hosted both games, beating the St. Peter Saints 4-2 Saturday and the Belle Plaine Tigers 4-0 Sunday.
Waterville, the top seed from the 13/60 League and in the region, led wire-to-wire thanks to a Shane Sellner RBI double in the bottom of the first inning.
Luke Sellner followed with a solo home run to left field in the second. That helped his cause as Sellner allowed eight hits, two runs (one earned) and struck out two over seven innings.
St. Peter (12-10), the No. 4 team from the River Valley League, drew within 2-1 in the fifth on an RBI single by Jovan Rodriguez.
Waterville tacked on with a run on an error in the fifth. St. Peter scored on a bases loaded, two-out walk in the seventh to pull back within one.
Nolan Grose gave the Indians an insurance run on an RBI single in the seventh.
Bladyn Bartelt pitched two perfect innings with four strikeouts to close out it for the Indians.
The win sent Waterville to the winners' bracket semifinals in the 16-team, double-elimination tournament.
It met Belle Plaine (19-8), the RVL's No. 2 team that beat 13/60 No. 8 Janesville 9-2 and 13/60 No. 3 St. Clair 12-2 in the tournament.
Dalton Grose pitched a complete game. He allowed two hits, both singles, with 11 strikeouts and four walks. He also helped his cause with a 2-for-4 day at the plate with a run scored, run driven in and a double.
Waterville scored its runs between the fifth and seventh innings. Brody Curtiss took the loss for Belle Plaine, going 5⅔ innings and allowing four hits, three runs (one earned) and striking out four.
Jake Mercado and Nathan Herman also pitched for the Tigers.
Sam Stier joined Dalton Grose in having a two-hit game for the Indians, who extend their win streak to 30 games.
Waterville will play for a region championship and a first-round bye at state at approximately 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Mini Met in Jordan. The Indians will take on the RVL's top seed and defending region champion, the Jordan Brewers (28-8).
Jordan beat RVL No. 8 Fairfax 13-3, RVL No. 5 Henderson 6-1 and 13/60 No. 6 Eagle Lake 11-1 in seven innings.
The Waterville/Jordan loser earns the second seed out of the region.
It will be the teams' first meeting this season. There will be three region playoff games in Jordan beginning at 11 a.m., so the 6:30 p.m. start time is subject to change.
Morries stay alive
After a loss in the opening round of the Region 6C playoffs, the Morristown Morries (12-10) extended their season with a pair of resounding weekend wins.
Morristown, the No. 5 seed from the 13/60 League, won 11-3 Saturday at home against the River Valley League's No. 7 seed, the Arlington A's. The Morries beat the Wells Wildcats 12-2 Sunday in eight innings in Morristown.
Brent Vollbrecht pitched a complete game against Arlington. Tate Harmon led four Morries with multiple hits by going 3-for-4 with two runs scored and one driven in. Bradley Van Deinse, Ben Lamont and Landon Harmon each had two hits as Morristown outhit Arlington 11-6.
Arlington also had three errors to Morristown's one. The Morries were busy in the field as Vollbrecht struck out two and walked one.
Wells, the No. 7 13/60 seed, swept Morristown in the regular season. The Morries got the last laugh by knocking out the Wildcats out of the playoffs with a 10-run mercy rule win.
Tate Harmon got the win on the mound.
Morristown needs three more wins in a row to earn the third and final bid to the Class C state tournament from the region.
It plays 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Henderson Tigers in Le Sueur. It will be the teams' first meeting this season.
RVL No. 5 Henderson beat 13/60 No. 4 Minnesota Lake 7-2, lost to RVL No. 1 Jordan 6-1 and beat 13/60 No. 8 Janesville 5-4 in the tournament.
Waterville Indians 4, St. Peter Saints 2
S — 000 010 100
W — 110 010 10X
Waterville batting — Shane Sellner 2-4, RBI, 2B; Sam Stier 2-4, R, SB; Luke Sellner 1-4, R, RBI, HR; Nolan Grose 1-4, RBI; Riley Schultz 1-4; Ty Kaus 1-5, R, 3B; Ben Boran 0-1, R, 2 BB, SB, HBP; Nate Lee 0-2, HBP
Waterville pitching — L. Sellner (W) 7IP-8H-1ER-2R-1BB-2K-89P, Bladyn Bartelt 2IP-0H-0ER-0R-0BB-4K-26P
Waterville 4, Belle Plaine Tigers 0
B — 000 000 000
W — 000 021 10X
Waterville batting — Stier 2-3, R, 2 RBI, BB, 2B, SB; Dalton Grose 2-4, R, RBI, 2B; Boran 1-2, RBI, 2 HBP; Tommy Gannon 1-2, R, HBP; Schultz 1-4, R; L. Sellner 1-4; N. Grose 0-3, BB
Waterville pitching — D. Grose (W) 9IP-2H-0ER-0R-4BB-11K-129P