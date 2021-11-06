In a David versus Goliath match-up, Class AA state No. 1 rated Southwest Christian swept Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 3-0 in the Section 2AA volleyball championship on Saturday at St. Peter.
The Stars, seeded No. 1 in the north subsection, defeated the Buccaneers, seeded No. 1 in the south, 25-13, 25-13, 25-16.
But the Bucs never gave up, despite being the 43th ranked of 125 teams in the state in Class AA.
"I'm very proud of our seniors and all of our girls for their determination and fight to the end," WEM head coach Crystal Lamont said. "They kept fighting for every last point. They had a few at the end where they could have rolled over and died."
Senior middle hitter Riley Sammon agreed that the Bucs didn't quit. "Going into it, we knew it was going to be a challenge, but we fought really hard all the way up to the end. They have a lot of height all the way across the net, and they have some really good players around them."
The Bucs showed good defense against the Stars' powerful and tall hitting attack which featured a front row of 6-foot-1 Estelle Haugen with 15 kills and 6-foot Mehlayna Straub and 6-foot-2 Annika Veurink with nine kills apiece.
"Southwest is an amazing team," Lamont said. "We knew that coming in. Their size was a little bit overwhelming for us. That was one of our downfalls this year. They're just so big and play so athletic and fast. We tried to attack some of their weaknesses. There's very few. We've played some great hitters in the past throughout the years. I've coached 15 years, but not a team that's that loaded all around like that."
The Bucs' tallest player, 5-foot-10¾ middle hitter Alex Heuss, led WEM with nine kills, two solo blocks and one assisted block. She worked well with setter Mikayla Schuster who finished with 19 set assists.
Also getting kills and blocks for WEM were 5-9 middle hitter Riley Sammon with four kills and one assisted block, 5-8 outside hitter Claire Bohlen with three kills, 5-8 sophomore right side hitter Alayna Atherton with two kills and one assisted block and sophomore outside hitter Josie Volkmann with one assisted block.
Heuss said the Stars had a tough defense that prevented the Bucs from getting more kills.
WEM picked up 45 digs, led by Volkmann with 13. Sophomore libero Grace Baker also had double-digit digs with 10. Junior defensive specialist Jordan Green had nine digs. Bohlen got seven digs. Atherton had two digs. Getting one dig each were Schuster, Heuss, Sammon and defensive specialist Rylee Plant.
Volkmann also had two ace serves.
Both teams were on on a six-match win streak, so something had to give.
WEM, which finishes 18-13, has been to the section finals every year since winning the Class A championship in 2015. The Bucs also made state in 2019, finishing as the Class A runner-up.
SWC of Chaska improves to 29-3 and advances to state for the fourth time starting Thursday at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. The Stars also qualified for state in 2008, won the Class A runner-up in 2012 and the Class A championship in 2013.
The Bucs lose six players to graduation: Schuster, Huess, Sammon, Pelant, Grace Peterson and Paige Atherton.
"These girls did a great job leading us this year," Lamont said. "Alex and Riley were part of our 2019 team, and we knew they had to be the go-to hitters this year. And most of them stepped outside of their comfort zone and tried to improve their play. Mikaya Schuster kept battling as a setter and was one of our top servers. Rylee Pelant and Grace Petersen both stepped into some great roles. Rylee was one of our serving specialists and made a lot of runs for us this season. Grace Petersen played some nice front for us and did a nice job of being our vocal leader as one of our captains and never stopped encouraging our team.
"We're excited about the future, too. We've got good sophomore that got a lot of valuable minutes. This is only going to help them for next year to play against a team like this. Jordan Green, who will be a senior next year, has done a great job."
Asked about the season overall, Lamont said, "I'm proud of the season the girls put together. Anytime it ends, it's sad. In the beginning of the year we told the girls the goal was to win the subsection and get to this match. We knew from the start that Southwest was probably the team to beat. It's good to see the girls accomplish one of those goals and play some their best volleyball toward the end of the season. Anytime you get a chance to play in the game to go to state, we're excited about that opportunity."
In her last season, Sammon said, "It was a really thrilling year. I know next year they're going to play their hearts out."
Sammon will miss playing with her teammates.
"Volleyball has always been my favorite sport" she said. "I've always loved it since I was little and getting to play with these girls is amazing."