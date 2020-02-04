Not too many communities have “granny basketball” teams. In fact, only two communities in Minnesota claim such teams: Faribault and Wanamingo.
The Faribault Hot Shots and the Wanamingo Bulldogs are Minnesota’s only “granny basketball” teams, and both teams are set to receive the special Breaking Barriers Award on Wednesday at the Minnesota History Center in St. Paul, as Minnesota recognizes National Girls and Women in Sports Day.
The award is given annually to individuals or organizations that have broken barriers, overcome challenges and/or striven to provide athletic opportunities for girls and women of all ages, all races and all levels of play.
Award recipients are nominated by schools, community organizations, recreation centers, and amateur and professional sports organizations. The two “granny teams” were nominated by Dorothy McIntire, who herself was a model for girls’ athletics for 40 years as an associate director for the Minnesota State High School League and author of books about the game of girls’ basketball.
Elsie Slinger, a member of the Hot Shots, explained that the two granny basketball teams got their start back in 2007.
“For the grannies, it started in September 2007, when friends Karen Brant and Lois Bjorngaard of Wanamingo saw a news clip about granny basketball on television,” Slinger said. “After doing some research, they learned about a fundraiser that was going to be in Red Wing. Several local women from the Wanamingo area attended and were excited about the prospect of bringing granny basketball to the area.”
The Wanamingo team started first, and Bjorngaard eventually informed Judy Lee of Faribault about the opportunity. Lee then filled in Cheri Sterling, and the Faribault team known as the Hot Shots formed not long afterward.
Today, the Hot Shots hold weekly practices on Mondays throughout the winter and spring. They also scrimmage regularly with the Wanamingo Bulldogs, which has allowed members of both teams to build and solidify friendships with each other.
“Friendship is probably the best aspect of being on the team, aside from competition and exercise,” Slinger said.
The Faribault team has a variety of talent levels, including a player that received three contracts to play professional women’s basketball back in the day, as well as a college All-American.
With that said, basketball experience isn’t necessary. The only requirement is that participants are at least 50 years of age. Even attending practice isn’t mandatory, but “the more you attend, the more fun you have in meeting new people,” Slinger said.
Both the Faribault team and the Wanamingo team are always looking for new members, and Slinger encouraged anyone who’s interested to not be scared off by the somewhat outlandish uniforms the current players wear.
“New members are sometimes scared away by the long-sleeve shirts, outlandish socks and baggy bloomers,” Slinger said, “but that is a part of honoring the girls of yesteryear, as there are some high schools that had girls teams as far back as the late 1890s in Minnesota.”
The rules for granny basketball are quite different from regular basketball. The rules actually date back to Iowa circa the 1920s and require a maximum of two dribbles and no jumping. Running is also not allowed. Additionally, the court is divided into three sections for two forwards, two centers and two guards to play.
Most of the players on the two Minnesota teams never had the chance to play competitive basketball when they were growing up. The existence of the Hot Shots and the Bulldogs has rectified that, however.
During the season, the teams host a tournament and charge a $3 entry fee (players pay, too), and the money is donated to a charity of choice.
“The Hot Shots have always given their money, which was almost $300 at one tournament, to scholarships to girls who can’t pay the fee to play on local girls basketball teams,” Slinger said.
The Faribault roster currently consists of Cheri Sterling, Sandy Boss, Patty Fowlers, Mary Frazier, Judy Lee, Linda Mueller, Diane Pemrick, Cindy Schuenke, Darlene Scott and Slinger.
“Feel free to drop by a practice in Wanamingo or Faribault on their respective practice nights,” Slinger said. “It’s a chance to play a game in a gentler setting, meet people who are great and travel to meet others who enjoy the game as much as we do.”