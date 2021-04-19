An explosive sixth inning and a group pitching effort helped the Faribault baseball team win the first game of Saturday's doubleheader at Albert Lea 8-4, before it lost 8-3 in the second contest, which was classified as a non-conference matchup.
In that sixth inning, the Falcons (2-2, 2-1 Big 9 Conference) piled up five runs with a game-tying RBI single from Hunter Nelson, a go-ahead RBI single from John Palmer, an RBI single from Teddy Calmer and two-RBI double via Jake Wetzel. Palmer, Calmer and Braeden Mensing all finished that first game with three hits, while Nelson and Jordan Nawrocki both finished with a hit and a walk.
On the mound, four different pitchers combined to limit Albert Lea (0-3, 1-3) to four runs. Hunter Edwards started the game, pitched the first 1 1/3 innings and was charged with two runs and Calmer recorded an out in relief before Palmer fired 4 1/3 innings while allowing one run. Mensing then allowed one run in the seventh inning to secure the victory.
In the second game, Teagan Almendinger started and allowed two runs (one earned) while pitching the first 3 2/3 innings. Edwards, Cade McCusker and Riley Mason then combined to pitch the final 2 1/3 innings.
Offensively, McCusker double and tripled in the second game, while Matthias Lenway also notched a pair of hits.
Faribault next plays Tuesday afternoon at Northfield (4-1, 3-1).