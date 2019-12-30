The Kenyon-Wanamingo boys basketball team found itself in the middle of a 5-game slide heading into winter break, but the Knights responded in the best way possible by winning the Tri-City United basketball tournament on Saturday.
The Knights took on Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop (GFW) in their first game in the tournament on Friday and made a few key baskets down the stretch to pull out a 75-63 win. Then, on Saturday, the Knights took down the home team, the TCU Titans, by a score of 57-40.
Going from a 2-5 record to a 4-5 record in the span of about 36 hours isn’t too shabby, and K-W head coach Brent Lurken is hopeful that the Knights’ big wins will do a lot to propel them forward.
“We talked at practice today (Monday) and we felt we played pretty well over the weekend, but we don’t really want to spend too much time thinking about the last couple of games, because our focus needs to be on having a good, competitive practice and making sure we’re ready for our next game on Friday,” Lurken said.
The coach did take a few minutes to praise his players for their efforts on Friday and Saturday, however. He was especially pleased with what he saw from seniors Tate Erlandson and Riley Horn, as well as junior Casey Wesbur.
Erlandson led the Knights with 19 points against GFW Friday and did even better with 23 against TCU Saturday. Wesbur had 16 points against GFW, while Horn finished with 13.
“It was a great experience for the whole team at the TCU holiday tournament,” said Lurken. “In our first game against GFW, I thought some of our upperclassmen really stepped up. Tater Erlandson and Riley Horn played really well for us, with both scoring double figures and also getting multiple steals, as well as doing some good things for us defensively. And then Casey Wesbur had a big game inside with 16 points, and he rebounded well and played a very physical game, so it was really nice to see those juniors and seniors really step up and play well for us to get us back on the right track.”
The Knights’ defense shined against the Titans by holding TCU to just three points in the game’s first several minutes. Offensively the Knights went through a bit of a lull late in the half, but they still held a commanding 34-15 lead at halftime.
“We started off the game playing really well, so that was fun to see, but then we struggled towards the end of the first half,” added Lurken. “We missed a few free throws and had a few other mental mistakes, but overall we played pretty well in both games, and it was fun to string two wins together. We especially turned in a really solid defensive effort against TCU, which was nice to see.”
Erlandson was the only player to reach double digits in points against the Titans, but Trevor Steberg came close with nine points, and Laden Nerison chipped in eight. Nerison also had seven points in the Knights’ first game against GFW, and Corey Knott had a nice game as well with nine points.
Lurken emphasized that the team is focused on getting better every day in practice.
“The guys are already picking up some new stuff we’re working on in practice, which is good to see, because as far as we’re concerned, it was great to get a couple wins but really we just need to stay focused and keep getting better in practice every day.”
K-W’s ultimate goal is to finish strong and hopefully make the playoffs, which would be particularly impressive after the team managed just one win last season.
“A playoff win would be a really huge step for us this year,” continued Lurken. “We just need to keep stringing together good practices and see how much we can improve between now and our next game on Friday.”