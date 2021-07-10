It took an unbeaten, state-ranked opponent led by a former Minnesota Twins draft pick to slow down the Waterville Indians.
Their 16-game win streak was halted against the Sartell Muskies in a 7-2, seven-inning loss in the Coors Light Classic semifinals at the Mini Met in Jordan.
Pitcher David Deminsky was a 44th round MLB draft pick in 2010. His arm is still potent more than a decade later. The left-handed pitcher held Waterville (17-3) more than seven runs under its season average in a complete game, four-hit effort.
“That kid’s good. That’s probably the best guy we’ll see all year,” said Waterville player-manager Shane Sellner. “It doesn’t get much better than that. But we competed hard and I think those are the first two runs he’s given up. We put some good (at-bats) together, but he’s tough.”
Deminsky entered Saturday with 37 2/3 shutout innings under his belt. That bulged to 41 1/3 innings until Josh Cook drove in Sam Stier with a two-out RBI single in the fourth inning to cut the deficit to 4-1. A broken bat infield single by Stier to lead off the fourth ended Deminsky's no-hitter.
Sartell (25-0) that sits in a three-way tie for the No. 2 spot in the July 8 Minnesota Baseball Association Class C state poll. Waterville was among teams outside the top 10 receiving votes.
Sellner credited his team’s cohesion for bouncing back from a 1-2 start to the season to go the next 47 days.without a loss. The Indians don’t have to wait long to attempt a new streak with the third-place game 1:30 p.m. Sunday at the Mini Met.
“Chemistry is a big thing,” Sellner said. “We like being around each other; that obviously helps. We’ve been hitting well, pitching well just about all season.”
Ironically, it was the relative newcomer Cook who was a bright spot Saturday. The second-year member ended his day with a solo home run to center field.
Waterville’s 16-game streak included wins over 2020 state tournament teams St. Clair, Gaylord, New Prague and Delano. The Indians avenged a loss in the second game of the season to Eagle Lake when they met for the second time in 13/60 League play. The other loss came in a non-league game against 2020 state team, Cannon Falls.
The Indians are 11-0 on home turf at William J. Grose Park and atop the 13/60 standings.
The Delano win came in dramatic fashion in Friday night’s tournament quarterfinal. The 6-5 victory was a turn of events for a Waterville squad outscoring opponents by more than four runs per game.
“Usually we don’t have to come from behind,” Sellner said. “We got a clutch home run there in the seventh and it was good to get a come-from-behind victory.”
Ben Boran and Dalton Grose hit back-to-back home runs to keep the team afloat. Later, Nolan Grose tied the game 5-5 with a homer in the seventh inning before the team won it in an extra eighth inning.
Just playing in the Coors Light Classic is a feather in the cap for first-time invitee, Waterville. The eight-team tournament annually attracts tough competition to spend the weekend at one of Minnesota’s revered ballparks.
The 2021 field features the previous two Class C state champions squaring off in the semifinals with the host Jordan Brewers (2019) taking on the Fairmont Martins (2020).
The Wanamingo Jacks, Dassel-Cokato Saints and Bird Island Bullfrogs round out the tournament held July 8-11.
Sellner was reluctant to credit any one player in the team’s success through three-quarters of the regular season.
Waterville hopes its postseason extends through Labor Day. The Indians aim to get back to state after missing out in 2020 and advancing to the quarterfinals in 2019.
“It’s really been everybody. No matter who we put out there we feel everyone does a good job,” Sellner said. “All around, we’ve been playing well.”