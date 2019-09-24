It was a close, competitive match, but Prairie Seeds Academy volleyball (2-9 overall) came out victorious against Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf (1-5 overall) 25-18, 23-25, 25-22, 13-25, 11-15 Tuesday.
The Trojans started out strong, but ultimately ran out of energy.
"In the first set, we were able to play and show what we were made of. However, after five straight (matches), the girls showed their tiredness in the game,” said head coach Tabitha Anderson. “Mental mistakes cost us a lot, especially by the second set. But I have to say that they improved so much in reading the ball and moving to get the ball. In the fifth set, we were down by nine points, but we tried to fight back. I am proud of them for that.”
MSAD will hit the road to Missouri Saturday for its first out-of-state match, facing off against Missouri School for the Deaf.
MSAD statistics — Kills: Javanna Johnson 7, Dalina Schwartz 6, Brooklyn Roggow 5, Shayann Williams 3, Javada Johnson 2, Ruby Hernandez-Gutierrez 2 … Digs: Schwartz 43, Javanna Johnson 39, Roggow 32, Williams 24, Hernandez-Gutierrez 22, Javada Johnson 15, Amber Hamilton 4, Esther Olakunle 2 … Aces: Javanna Johnson 5, Roggow 5, Schwartz 4, Hamilton 2 … Assists: Williams 8, Schwartz 6, Javada Johnson 3, Javanna Johnson 2, Olakunle 1