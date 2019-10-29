It’s rare these days when a game involving Waterville-Elysian-Morristown lasts longer than an hour.
On Tuesday, the Bucs registered their 13th consecutive best-of-five sweep in a Section 2A- South semifinal matchup against St. Clair 3-0 by scores of 25-4, 25-5 and 25-11.
“These girls made it very difficult for a good St. Clair team to score a point and that’s a testament to our defense and how our girls were working,” WEM head coach Crystal Lamont said. “When we did put a ball up, our girls were efficient in scoring from the front row. Toryn started the game right where she left off.”
The Buccaneers, who will face Alden-Conger in the sub-section championship 6 p.m. Thursday, are on a mission of abruptly ending teams’ seasons and doing it in the quickest way possible.
“I was very happy with how our girls were focused and intense throughout the match tonight,” said Lamont. “That can be hard you do when you jump out to a big lead like that, not to let up but keep the pressure on the opponent and keep playing. I thought our girls did that throughout the match. Our captains are doing a fabulous job of keeping everyone mentally where they need to be.”
Toryn Richards led WEM with 15 kills (.500) and 10 digs. Kylie Pittman registered 15 digs and eight kills (.583), while Delaney Donahue (.750) followed with six kills and three digs. Trista Hering had nine kills. Ellie Ready had a team-high 35 assists.
For the Bucs, who are trying to return to the state tournament for the first time since 2015, the sense of urgency is at an all-time high.
“They know at any moment it can end. Last year, they didn’t get the finish they wanted so the girls on the team are really driven to get to the next level,” said Lamont. “When you know you have to play the No. 1 team in the state in Mayer Lutheran more than likely down the road, it helps keep them focused on getting better because we know we have to in order to reach the ultimate goal of getting to state.”
One could suggest this may feel a little like deja-vu for WEM, trying to get over the final hump in the Section Tournament, but they have done a good job of living in the moment.
“It’s crazy. Last year, I didn’t think of it as a big deal. When you’re a senior, this is your last time so you can’t take it for granted anymore,” senior Delaney Donahue said. “This is your last time. You don’t get it again. Everyone on the team is recognizing the situation that we all can do this. We are all leaders on the team. Noone is just a follower. Everybody leads and has their own part. It makes us a team and a good one at that.”
For WEM, the work has been put in. Now it’s about executing.
“We just need to stay focused on ourselves and then take it from there,” said Donahue. “We have to work on not making errors. That’s the biggest thing we have to work on. Just staying motivated and ready at all times and going point by point is what will make us successful.”
WEM 3, St. Clair 0
W - 25 25 25
SC - 4 5 11
WEM statistics - Kills: Toryn Richards 15, Trista Hering 9, Kylie Pittman 8, Delaney Donahue 6, Lindsay Condon 2, Ellie Ready 1 … Digs: Pittman 15, Richards 10, Allison Rients 3, Donahue 3, Condon 3, Alex Heuss 1, Autumn Taylor 1, Ready 1, Hering 1 … Assists: Ready 35, Pittman 2, Ella Michael 1 … Aces: Ready 3, Richards 2, Taylor 1 … Blocks: Hering 5, Condon 2, Heuss 2, Ready 1, Pittman 1, Richards 1