With its Homecoming matches last Saturday, and a busy start to this week, the Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf volleyball team has had a jam-packed and successful few days.
At Homecoming on Saturday, MSAD surged to a 25-14, 25-12, 25-10 against the Iowa School for the Deaf and picked up a 25-17, 25-16, 26-24 victory against the Kansas School for the Deaf.
In those two matches, Dalina Schwartz combined for 14 kills, 12 aces and two digs, while Shayann Williams dished out 20 assists and nailed 10 aces.
Javanna Johnson also tallied a combined 11 aces, nine kills and three digs, and Holly Sheets placed a combined 12 aces.
"We saw a huge improvement in our players and they were able to show their performance on the court in front of our amazing crowd," MSAD coach Kali Frowick said about the Homecoming matches.
MSAD was right back at it Monday night with a 25-7, 25-7, 25-20 victory against Community Peace Academy.
Williams led the way with six assists, eight aces and three digs, while Brooklyn Roggow lunged for four digs, Javanna Johnson slammed six kills, Sheets picked up five aces, Amber Hamilton added six aces and Javada Johnson finished with five assists, two aces and a kill.
The winning ways then continued Tuesday night in a 25-11, 25-21, 25-20 victory against Shattuck-St. Mary's.
Williams again facilitated the offense with 14 assists in addition to her two aces, one kill and one dig. Schwartz finished with nine kills, four digs and two aces, Javanna Johnson stuffed the stat sheet with five kills, five digs and five aces, and Brooklyn Roggow notched nine digs, two assists and an ace.
Sheets also added three kills, two aces and two assists, while Hamilton contributed a pair of kills and a pair of aces.
"Both of us, MSAD and Shattuck played good defense and battled some good rallies tonight," Frowick said. "We can see the players have gained more confident with their defense, offense and serving. Our middle hitters are starting to shape up with their skills and becoming more aggressive in the front row. Also, our strong servers have helped us to knock out their system and keep us in control."