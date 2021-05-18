Both teams committed seven errors Monday afternoon in New Richland, but the Panthers (6-8, 6-5 Gopher Conference) were able to make more of those miscues than the Buccaneers (5-9. 3-8).
NRHEG scored once in both of the bottom of the third and fourth innings before blowing the game open with four runs in the bottom of the fifth and two more in the bottom of the sixth. WEM countered with two runs in each of the top of the sixth and seventh, but the deficit was already to steep to make up.
Tanner Hines collected a pair of hits for the Buccaneers, while Colten Henry and Caleb Caron both drove in runs. Kolin Rients started on the mound and tossed five innings while striking out four batters, before Hines pitched the sixth inning.
WEM hosted Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton on Tuesday and next hosts Hayfield (15-0, 10-0) on Thursday afternoon.