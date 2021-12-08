The Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf boys basketball team contained a highly-skilled Ubah Medical Academy team for most of the first half, but ultimately UMA overwhelmed the Trojans en route to a 71-33 victory.

MSAD trailed 28-22 with four minutes left in the first half.

"We started off with the best defense they have played all season against a very talented Ubah Medical Academy team that had speed and height," MSAD coach William Bissell said.

Brendan Dow led the Trojans with 25 points and five rebounds.

