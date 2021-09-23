Lindsay Rauenhorst flashed a powerful serve and strong groundstrokes to fuel a dominant 6-1, 6-0 victory Wednesday afternoon at No. 2 singles in a match against Austin at Faribault High School.
That was all part of a 5-2 loss for the Falcons, who displayed strong performances at their top three singles positions, highlighted by Rauenhorst.
“Even when she was on the defensive she moved well on the court to stay in the rallies and would often answer Austin’s attacks with a well placed aggressive shot of her own,” Faribault coach Jeff Anderson said. “Lindsay controlled the entire match today. This was a well-played great win for Lindsay.”
Faribault picked up its other point at No. 3 singles, where Hailey Reuvers powered to a 6-2, 6-3 victory.
“Hailey was returning serves well today and was aggressive with her groundstrokes with well-placed deep balls that either set up a potential put away shot or outright won her the point,” Anderson said. “Hailey did well to cover her court today keeping Austin in check. After a well-played first set winning 6-2, Hailey maintained her momentum into the second set and did well to control more points than her opponent.”
While it didn’t result in a third point, Anderson also credited the play of Stacie Petricka at No. 1 singles, where Austin emerged with a 6-4, 6-1 victory.
“While Stacie continued to play well in the second set, her execution of too many aggressive shots was a bit off allowing the Austin player to win these points,” Anderson said. “Austin continued to keep the ball in play still winning many points via unforced errors. Stacie played really solid tennis today and came up just a bit short in a well fought match.”
Elsewhere, Leah Nowaczewski lost 6-0, 6-1 at No. 4 singles, the team of Nell Gibbs and Grace Brazil fell 6-2, 6-1 at No. 1 doubles, Amairani Rosas and Olivia Bolster dropped a 6-2, 6-1 match at No. 2 doubles and Whitney Huberty and Beata Christianson fell 6-4, 6-0 at No. 3 doubles.
Faribault plays again Thursday afternoon at Mankato West.