Faribault head coach Brendan Cox sees the potential in his team, but he’s still waiting to see it in totality.
The Falcons showed their potential in fits and starts Thursday at Bruce Smith Field in Faribault but Rochester Mayo’s tactically sound attack overwhelmed Faribault in a 5-0 victory.
“I’m excited because once we can figure out how to put everything together, it’s going to be fun to watch,” Cox said. “These guys have a ton of potential.”
The Falcons (1-6) had a few quality scoring chances throughout the game, including an effort from Alex Sullivan in the first half that just missed the mark. In the second half, Cristian Escobar-Pearson had a chance at the far post on a cross that went just wide. Meanwhile Faribault looked dangerous at times with its set pieces.
“We had moments where we were getting some attacks and we were finding some rhythm,” Cox said. “I’m not quite sure what happened. A couple of close chances and guys just kind of got flustered and a mistake happens and they capitalize. That’s kind of been the story all year this year, them capitalizing on mistakes and then everyone trying to do too much on their own for the team.”
The Spartans (3-3) moved the ball well with their possession-based attack and found space between the Falcons’ defenders and midfielders.
Bryan Islas Aguirre put Rochester Mayo up 1-0 early in the game while Kole Forsthoffer added a goal in the 29th minute off a cross into the 18-yard box. The Spartans added a third goal with 1:28 left to play when Tim Persons connected on a beautiful finish.
Faribault goalkeeper Christian Trujillo did well to keep it close after he made several acrobatic saves to turn shots away.
“Christian, our keeper, another outstanding game,” Cox said. “Unfortunately, the scores don’t reflect any of that. If it weren’t for him, we’d be losing games double digits right now. He was playing outstanding.”
Miguel Zuniga opened the scoring in the second half for Rochester Mayo with a goal in the 45th minute on a cross played into the 18-yard box.
The Falcons had another scoring chance in the 54th minute off a set piece that Escobar-Pearson couldn’t get inside the post.
Zavier Laack added a goal in the 74th minute for the Spartans to push the lead to 5-0.
Cox and the team will focus on cleaning things up in the midfield before they take the field against Albert Lea Tuesday in Albert Lea.
“I think it’s figuring out how we stay connected in the midfield, keep those attacks started so we have those numbers and everything,” Cox said. “We start getting spread out in the midfield and that’s when the offense sputters. The times we’ve been able to keep the midfield connected is when we’ve seen that potential starting to come in and show up.”