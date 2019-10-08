Six deserving recipients will have the honor of entering the Faribault Hall of Fame Friday, Oct. 18 at Faribault American Legion Club.
This year's inductees include Franz Boelter, Laura Slinger Mediger, Katie Burr deRegnier, Joey Clapp, Nate Rost and Ray Sanders.
Six individuals. Each deserving of recognition at the banquet, and to the public as well. We’ll cover the event in depth at a later date. Meanwhile, here are five quick facts on each honoree.
Franz Boelter
- Played baseball for the University of Minnesota Gophers
- Coached basketball at Medford High School
- BA boys basketball coach for 30 years, volleyball coach for 26
- Recorded 16 conference championships in basketball, 21 in volleyball
- Led BA to seven state championships
Laura Slinger Mediger
- 2008 BA graduate
- All-Conference volleyball for three years
- All-State volleyball for three years
- Holds shot put record in track
- Led BA to two state championships
Katie Burr deRegnier
- 2006 FHS graduate
- Swimming and Track star
- 5-year Letterman in track
- 5-year captain in track
- Made varsity swim team as seventh-grader
Joey Clapp
- 2009 FHS graduate
- Played baseball from 2006-2009
- Posted a .447 batting average in 2009
- Participated in swimming from 2004-2009
- Six-year letterman in swim
Nate Rost
- 2007 FHS graduate
- 10 combined letters in baseball (4), football (3) and hockey (3)
- Three-time All-Conference in baseball
- Named one of top 45 hockey players in state in 2007
- All-State baseball and football recipient
Ray Sanders
- 1946 FHS graduate
- Three-sport athlete
- Umpired softball and baseball
- Extremely generous giving back to sports community
- Led American Legion Baseball HoF program for 40 years
To learn more about their stories, attend the banquet and induction Oct. 18.
Social hour starts at 5:30 p.m, with salad following at 6:30 and dinner at 7.
Tickets can be purchased the following ways:
- Call Brent Peroutka - 507-384-8200
- Email Brent - brent.peroutka@gmail.com
- Stop at Brent's office - Comprehensive Wealth Solutions 1404 NW 7th St. Faribault, MN 55021
Faribault Sports Inc. was founded in 1951 to organize the State Amateur Baseball Tournament held in Faribault. IT re-launched in 1977, with the tournament returning to Faribault in 1978.
Board Members
- Louie Perron
- Mike Peroutka
- Todd Markman
- Rick Roast
- Tom Hartman
- Charles Madson
- Ollie Larson
- Cora Langeslag