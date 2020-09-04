Ruby Gernandt felt the switch flip Thursday afternoon in Mankato.
Racing with the Faribault girls cross country team in a dual meet against Mankato East, Gernandt was at the front of the pack alongside teammate Gabby Yetzer. Then, she started to feel the fatigue set in.
When this happened last year at the Big 9 Conference meet and Section 1AA meet — the only two races Gernandt raced in last year — it was a battle for her not to fall back too many places in the field. Thursday, however, Gernandt searched for and found an additional gear to be able to cross the line first by a comfortable margin.
"It has been a while since I've been able to prove to myself that I can do that," Gernandt said.
The last time she estimates she tapped into that reserve energy was at the Class AA state meet her sophomore year. Then, last August, she suffered a stress fracture in her right shin to forced her to stop running.
She missed most of her junior cross country season, and was relegated to running in a pool, the only setting that didn't worsen her stress fracture. She was able to return for the Big 9 meet and Section 1AA meet, still score points for the Falcons and help them finish second in the Big 9 — the program's best finish since 1997.
Physically, though, her endurance was depleted and the mental ability to ignore her exhaustion had vanished.
"You just have to push through it," Gernandt said. "It felt really good to be able to do that (Thursday), because I haven't really been able to push past that stage in a while, so that felt good."
"It was hard to mentally get back into running after being out of it for so long," Gernandt said. "That was definitely really hard for me."
In her two races last year, Gernandt would attach herself to Yetzer as the pair navigated through the race. Then, at the start of the final mile, it was a battle to even keep her same pace, let alone find that extra kick to make a final sprint.
"She helped the team, but she just holding on and not as much racing," Faribault girls cross country coach Willie Clapp said.
After a full summer of training without any injuries, Gernandt's endurance is back to where it needs to be. The final piece of the puzzle was her mental ability to push through the pain that arrives in the final stretch of every race.
At the two-mile mark Thursday, the pain arrived with Gernandt and Yetzer neck-and-neck. This time, however, she dismissed the aches and powered across the line in first.
"It was nice to be able to do that," Gernandt said. "I was in a lot of pain, so I kept telling myself to keep going."
Now, with both the mental and the physical components of racing back in place, she is flashing the same type of speed that helped her qualify for state as a sophomore and eighth grader.
"Coming into this year she just looks great," Clapp said. "She looks strong and back to normal."
"I definitely think I'm pretty close to the shape that I was in my sophomore year," Gernandt added. "I started out at about the same speed that year, so I'm definitely feeling like I'm back to that shape."