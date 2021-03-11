The Faribault team wrestling season came to an abrupt end Wednesday night as the Falcons were upset by the sixth-seeded Albert Lea Tigers, 40-25, in the first round of the Section 1AAA SuperSection postseason tournament.
“We came out and we didn’t wrestle like we should have. I don’t know what it was,” Faribault coach Jesse Armbruster said after the dual. “I don’t know if we were cutting corners in practice and it showed up here or what happened. I don’t know. But this was a real embarrassing night.”
Tyler Boyd (126; 9-2 decision), Isaac Yetzer (132; 11-2 major decision), Gael Ramirez (152; 8-2 decision), Aiden Tobin (160; fall), George Soto (195; 7-5 decision), and Gabriel Shatskikh (220; fall) earned wins for the Falcons.
The loss represented only the second of the season for Faribault, who had beaten the Tigers, 36-24 and 33-30, in their two previous meetings. According to Armbruster, Faribault will turn to their upperclassmen for leadership and guidance in preparation for the individual section tournament. A fair amount of introspection won’t hurt, either.
“You always look to your seniors and your upperclassmen for leadership, but what we really need to do right now is we need to all analyze our last week to two weeks of the season and figure out what we’ve been doing and, obviously, what’s not working for us.”
The Falcons will now set their gaze upon the individual section tournament, which will take place across a variety of locations beginning Wednesday, March 17. Bo Bokman, J.T. Hausen, Elliott Viland, and Boyd are all ranked in the top 10 of their respective weight classes, according to Minnesota wrestling website TheGuillotine.com, and figure to make a run at the individual state tournament.