Moments before a fourth-and-goal play for Red Wing, Faribault senior linebacker John Palmer glanced back at the scoreboard and came to the startling realization there were less than five minutes remaining in his high school football career.
After he and the Falcons forced an incompletion, Palmer paced the sidelines telling assistant coaches and teammates he wanted Faribault to call an offensive play out of its heavy package, so he could jump into the offense as a tight end for at least one more play.
In the end, Palmer found his way back onto the field for two final kneel downs as Faribault finished off a 26-6 victory against Red Wing in the de-facto third-place game for Section 1-4A in the only postseason contest the Falcons will be able to play this year.
"We're one of the only teams that got to play all seven games," Palmer said. "A lot of other teams only got to play like three or four and we're very fortunate. We kept our masks on and followed the COVID rules."
The Falcons (5-2) grabbed a 14-0 lead at halftime and allowed only 233 yards of total offense to mask some general sloppiness throughout a night that featured a pair of turnovers for both teams and 10 combined penalties.
Eventually, Faribault's talent won out, as senior running back Alex Gardner rushed for a pair of touchdowns, junior quarterback Hunter Nelson picked up a passing touchdown in addition to one on the ground and a defensive front headlined by Palmer, senior Nick Ehlers, senior Owen Ellendson and senior Devin Lockerby limited the Wingers (0-7) to only 89 rushing yards on 35 attempts.
"John Palmer, what a great year that kid had," Faribault coach Ned Louis said. "He was our leader on defense and was all over the field once again. He's just a great kid, and he had one heck of a senior football season."
Due to the strange end to the season, Faribault (5-2) is able to end on a four-game winning streak, with the average margin of victory in those final four games 33.5 points.
Compared to last year, when the Falcons won only two of the 10 games they played, the play this season was nearly unrecognizable despite many of the same faces playing on both teams.
"What they did with those seven is just a credit to these guys," Louis said. "Finishing 5-2 after some rough years, they deserve all the credit. I love being their coach. It's just a great group of guys with how they treated each other. I just loved my time with these guys and I thank them for that."
Louis credits an 11-player senior class that has been a fixture for Faribault for the past three years.
Many of those players started two years ago as sophomores, when the Falcons finished 3-7, but didn't allow those diminishing early returns to dampen what they thought was a bright future.
"We've been playing football together since seventh grade on the middle school team," Palmer said. "We've always been saying that our grade is going to be the year that we do good and have a winning season, and it finally happened."
The sudden turnaround wasn't magical, but instead a byproduct of consistent hard work. That was true even this summer, when the possibility of a fall football season looked slim.
"It's just working together," senior lineman Alex Leet said. "Growth from last season and everyone hit the weight room really hard and we're proud of it and going through all the struggles, especially this summer. Everyone stuck to it and got going with the grind in the weight room.
"You have to learn how to win consistently and that's a tough thing to do and a thing we've struggled to do in the past," Leet added. "It feels great to be able to do that this year."
After a season-opening double-overtime win against Northfield — the program's first since 1988 — Faribault lost its next two games against Kasson-Mantorville, which won the Section 1-4A title with a 7-0 win against Byron, and Mankato East, which advanced to the Section 2-4A semifinals Tuesday with a 58-0 win against New Ulm..
From there, the Falcons rattled off four consecutive victories against Austin, Winona, Albert Lea and Red Wing to close the season. While Faribault is unable to continue its season further into the section tournament, it still can end its year on a winning streak.
"We got better each week and ended our season on just a great note," Louis said. "Winning four in a row, we're able to beat Northfield this year, so these guys can hang their hats on a lot of things. The biggest thing is they just got to play football. With so much uncertainty this year, they got to play and I'm so happy for them that they got these opportunities."