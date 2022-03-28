COACHES

Head coach: Jeff Wibben, 30th year.

Assistant coaches: Rachel Cline (13th year), Tracy Erlandson (11th year).

ROSTER

Madisen Betcher, 12, Distance

Rachel Nesseth, 12, hurdles, relays, Pole vault

Stella Rechtzigel, 12, Sprints, relays

Nathan Carroll 12, Sprints, relays, long jump

Laden Nerison, 12, Mid distance, Triple/long jump

Joshua Schmidt, 12, Sprints, relays, Long jump

John Smith, 12, Shot, Discus

Ruthann Erickson, 11, Shot, Discus

Tessa Erlandson, 11, Mid distance, relays, long jump

Lily Hutter, 11, Distance, relays

Grace Nystuen, 11, Mid distance, relays, shot, discus

Julia Patterson, 11, Shot, Discus

Evelyn Scheffler, 11, Pole vault, discus

Vanessa Schmidt, 11, Sprints, relays, high jump, long jump

Brady Bauer, 11, Sprints, hurdles, relays

Hayley Lentsch, 10, Sprints, relays, 400, long jump

Chloe Sorenson, 10, Mid distance, relays, pole vault

Logan Carroll, 10, Sprints, hurdles, relays

Zach Mason, 10, Shot, discus

Ben Short, 10, Sprints, shot, discus

Jay Smith, 10, Shot, discus

Avy Agenten, 9, Sprints, relays

Taylor Betcher, 9, Sprints, relays

Allie Christensen, 9, Sprints, relays

Carmen Nerison, 9, Mid distance, relays

Lily Peterson, 9, Distance, relays

Kaelynn Ryan, 9, Sprints, relays

Aurora Wiskew, 9, Distance, relays

Gunnar Blakstad, 9, Sprints, relays

Jamie Hoffman, 9, Sprints

Asher Moore, 9, Sprints, relays

Maddrox Wagner, 9, Sprints, relays

KEY ATHLETES

Josh Schmidt: Section qualifier, runs 100, 200, long jump and a consistently top finisher in his events last year.

Laden Nerison: Section and state qualifier in triple jump, top finisher in mile from last year.

Rachel Nesseth: Section qualifier in 4x100 with new school record. Runs 100 and 300 hurdles, and was a consistent top finisher in events. Set a school record in pole vault last season.

Vanessa Schmidt: Section qualifier in 4x100 with new school record, runs 100, long jumper, high jumper. Always was a top finisher last year in events.

Stella Rechtizgel: Section qualifier in 4x100 with new school record, ran sprints last season.

Hayley Lentsch: Section qualifier in 4x100 with new school record. Runs 200 and 400, and a long jumper last season. Was a consistent top finisher in events

KEEP YOUR EYE ON

We have a new group of athletes from K-W and Goodhue, with whom we paired with this season and quite a few look like they will be able to contribute right away even though this is their first season in track.

2021 RECAP

Did not really have a conference schedule last year due to covid rules on meets. Then we changed conferences we moved from HVL where we were a mid-pack team to the Gopher Conference. This will be our first full year in the conference, so it remains to be seen where we stack up. We have a great core group and with the additional athletes we should perform well in our new conference.

New school records in the Girls 4 x 100 and girls pole vault last season.

We had a large group of athletes advance to the section meet and one triple jumper Laden Nerison advance and place at state.

2022 OUTLOOK

Great core group returning, and we always are looking to advance as many athletes as possible to the section and state meet.

Hopefully setting new school records and athletes meeting and improving on their individual goals for the season. Giving them a love for track and field.

COMPETITION

Competing in a new conference this year so hard to tell exactly where we will be. We expect to finish in the top half. I know we will do well in the events we participate in.

Looking forward to this season and seeing how we perform at our meets and in the Conference, Sub-section and section meets.

Reach Regional Sports Editor Michael Hughes at 645-1106 or follow him on Twitter @APGSoMnHughes. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Regional Sports Editor for APG Southern Minnesota. Also a California native looking for tips on surviving the winter and an Indiana University grad on the quest for a good breaded pork tenderloin.

Recommended for you

Load comments