The woes continue for the Bethlehem Academy boys basketball team, as the Cardinals remain winless following an 81-44 blowout loss against the Mankato Loyola Crusaders on Friday evening.
The Crusaders (5-6) built a 45-20 halftime lead and never looked back. Defensively, the Cardinals (0-9) struggled to contain the Crusaders all night, and Loyola ended up with a superb 68% shooting percentage from inside the arc. The Crusaders also made 50% of their three-point attempts (13 of 26) and were 8 of 12 at the free throw line.
Mankato Loyola’s offensive attack was led by a trio of players who each reached double digits in points, including Ben Ellingworth (21 points), Matthew Helget (18 points) and freshman Lawson Godfrey (12 points).
On the flip side, the Cardinals shot just 43% on the night and made only 4 of their 18 three-point attempts.
Bo Dienst had perhaps his best game of the season with 13 points, and JJ Malecha also reached double digits in points with 10, but the Cards are still looking for some other players to contribute on both ends of the court.
Jack Jandro and Charlie King led the Cardinals with five rebounds each, while Malecha nabbed four.
The Cardinals will play one more road game – their fifth in a row – against Wabasha-Kellogg on Tuesday before they return home to host NRHEG next Friday.