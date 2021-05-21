The competition doesn’t stop at match days for the Faribault girls golf team.
The Falcons — who are preparing for Tuesday’s second day of the Big 9 Conference championships at Faribault Golf and Country Club — hardly go through an uninteresting day or practice, which are typically constructed around mini-games thought up by coach Scott Morrissey.
“They like to be competitive, so I’m always trying to make it a competitive game so the shots mean something in practice,” Morrissey said. “It’s not just going out and hitting a bucket of balls, it’s really thinking about the quality of the shot and not just the quantity.”
That’s been the basis of a 2021 season centered more around individual improvement and accomplishments than team success. Faribault’s roster lists only five names, making contending for team victories an afterthought.
In high school golf, most teams typically use six players in a varsity match or competition with the top four scores then combined for the team score. On numerous occasions this season, the Falcons have had only four players available on that day.
“They definitely know that they’re important to the team,” Morrissey said. “We go to a meet and they know that they’re really important and not to put extra pressure on themselves, but that we need them to score as best we can. We’re really just focusing on them individually to try and meet their personal best scores, keeping track of their putts and trying to improve on those.”
That’s where those practice-based competitions come in. The team’s two seniors — Payton Ross and Ellie Hunt — typically need little excuse to start a friendly competition, Morrissey just provides the parameters for those two, along with juniors Emma Thibodeau, Ryann Louis and Tessa Bauer.
When hitting balls on the range, Morrissey will set a bucket about 70 yards away and see which player is the first to land their ball in the bucket. On the putting green, those games mirror the sport Morrissey used to coach: basketball.
“A lot of the games we play are putting games, almost like you do with basketball and you play horse,” Morrissey said.
As the season has progressed, so have the games and their purpose. For example, at the start of the season, the goal for when the Falcons landed their ball in the surrounding area of the green was to get the ball anywhere on the green.
Now, however, the challenge has increased to not only chipping onto the green, but to set themselves up to sink the ensuing putt.
“We really want to get to that next level where you’re trying to get it close enough to the hole where you can putt it in one stroke,” Morrissey said. “You’re really focusing on, ‘I want to be within three feet.’ We’re playing games where the closest person gets a point and the second closest person if they make their putt might get a point.”
Due to the low numbers and overall experience of the team, there’s not an expectation for Faribault to finish near the top of the field Tuesday — or at the Section 1AAA tournament June 1 and June 3.
Instead, the goal is for each golfer to set their own personal goals and strive to meet them.
“It’s just them individually feeling good about their game and getting better every time out,” Morrissey said. “That might be with a personal best score or cutting 10 putts off that round. It kind of depends on where they’re coming from.
“As a team, I really think if we get our top four golfers there we can get around 450, which is a score I think for us would be achievable when we have a good day. Whether we win or lose doesn’t really matter, we just want to set goals for us to keep getting better.”