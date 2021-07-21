The big bats shifted into high gear as the Waterville Indians blasted the Morristown Morries 11-1 to clinch the 13/60 League amateur baseball championship Wednesday night in front of a crowd of about 200 people at William Grose Field.
Designated hitter Nolan Grose led the Indians' 15-hit attack going 3-for-5 with two, two-run homers and a double. Shane Sellner also hit a two-run round tripper.
It is the second time Nolan Grose has hit two home runs in one game, and he is tied for the team lead with five home runs this season.
"I just tied my little brother (Dalton Grose) for home runs," Nolan Grose said. "I can't let him beat me. I'm glad I could even it up today. We hit a lot of baseballs hard. That's kind of our approach at the plate. We like to hit doubles and home runs."
Other leading hitters included Riley Schultz (2-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored), Sam Stier (2-for-4 with a double, RBI and two runs scored), Luke Sellner (1-for-4, double, two RBIs), Dalton Grose (3-for-5, three runs), Danny Kneeland (1-for-3 with an RBI), Josh Cook (1-for-3 with a run) and Brody Boran (1-for-1, double).
Waterville left-handed starting pitcher Dalton Grose threw seven innings in picking up the victory. He allowed one run on eight hits, three walks and three strikeouts. He also picked off a runner at first.
Righty Shane Sellner pitched the last two innings, striking out four, walking one and allowing one hit and no runs.
"He looked really sharp today," Nolan Grose said of Sellner. "We pitched pretty good. We could have thrown a little more strikes. But when when our pitchers threw the ball over the plate, they did a good job. We've got a pretty good 1-2 punch, and a couple of good guys out of the bullpen, too."
Morristown starting pitcher Brent Volbrecht lasted six innings and allowed nine runs (five earned) on 10 hits and two walks while striking out six. Richie Rients pitched the last three innings, giving up two runs on five hits and no walks while striking out four.
The game was originally Morristown’s home game but was rained out twice and rescheduled at Waterville because the Morries do not have lights.
The Indians, who were the away team, jumped to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Schultz led off with a single. Stier reached on an error. Shane Sellner sacrificed the runners to second and third. Luke Sellner drove in Schultz and Stier with a single.
Morristown answered with a run in the bottom of the first. Bryan Lamont walked, Bradley Van Deinse, who went 4-for-4. singled. Landon Harmon singled to center to drive in Lamont. Kyle Green batted 2-for-3. John Robbins, Richie Rients and Kolin Rients each had a hit.
The Indians added a run in the fourth inning to up their lead to 3-1. Dalton Grose beat out an infield hit. Nolan Grose reached on an error. Kneeland singled in Dalton Grose.
Waterville blew the game open with six runs in the sixth inning. Dalton Grose reached second on an error. Nolan Grose hit a two-run homer about 340 feet over the right field fence. Cook singled and stole second, Tom Gannon walked, and they advanced to second and third on a double steal. Schultz drove in Cook with a ground out. Stier doubled in Gannon. Shane Seller hit a a two-run home about 325 feet down the left-field line.
Nolan Grose finished off the scoring with his second two-run shot, about 360 feet to right center that drove in Dalton Grose, who had singled.
Waterville edged Morristown 5-4 in their first meeting this season May 26 at Waterville.
The Indians improved to 12-1 in the 13/60 League and earned the 13/60 No. 1 seed and the No. 2 seed overall in the Region 6C Tournament. Jordan from the River Valley League has clinched the No.1 overall seed.
Waterville has two games remaining in the regular season: 2 p.m. Saturday at Minnesota Lake and 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at home against Lyon's Pub.
The Morries (8-5 in the 13/60 League) finish off the regular season at home at 2 p.m. Saturday versus Wells at Morristown.
The Indians are scheduled to host the RVL's No. 6 seed in the first round of the region playoffs at 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1. Morristown, which holds the 13/60 No. 5 seed, also will open the playoffs Aug. 1 against the RVL's No. 4 seed, although Morristown would enter that game as the higher-seeded team overall since the 13/60 League accounts for more teams in the postseason than the RVL.
Second- and third-round games will be Aug. 7-8 at the high seeds. The consolation games will be Aug. 13 at the high seeds. The consolation semifinals, third place and championship games will be Aug. 14 at Arlington. Three teams make state.
"We're going to try to win it in three games and not go down into the losers' bracket," Nolan Grose said. Last year, the Indians dropped into the loser's bracket and fell one win from state.