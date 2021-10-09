The fireworks started early for Bethlehem Academy (5-1) in its 54-6 victory Friday night at Wabasha-Kellogg (0-6), and it led to the second game this season in which the Cardinals scored at least 48 points in the first half.
With 9 minutes, 45 seconds left in the first quarter Friday, sophomore Oliver Linnemann returned a punt 43 yards for a touchdown.
Seniors Aiden Tobin and Brady Strodtman added touchdown runs to help Bethlehem Academy to a 24-0 lead by the end of the first quarter.
In the second quarter, sophomore quarterback connected with Charlie King and Hunter Dillon for touchdown passes, and Linnemann returned an interception for a touchdown to provide the Cardinals with a 48-0 halftime lead.
Bethlehem Academy's second-team offense added one last score in the fourth quarter when Kyle Ernste tossed a 6-yard touchdown pass to Hudson Dillon.
Mostly, though, the blowout win was created by Bethlehem Academy's defense. Wabasha-Kellogg managed only 35 yards of total offense and turned the ball over twice.
Viland completed all five of his pass attempts for 70 yards and two touchdowns, while Tobin turned his only carry into a 9-yard touchdown and Strodtman carried the ball only five times for 18 yards and a score.
Sophomore Derrick Sando added three carries for 35 yards and Bo Bokman carried the ball five times for 35 yards.
Charlie King caught one pass for a 25-yard touchdown, Hunter Dillon hauled in his one reception for a 20-yard touchdown and Jax Bokman caught two passes for 20 yards.
Bethlehem Academy next hosts Winona Cotter on Friday night at Bruce Smith Field in Faribault.