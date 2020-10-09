In the final dual meet of the season, the Faribault girls swimming and diving team picked up five event wins in a 96-82 loss against Mankato West.
Abby Larson won twice in the 200-yard freestyle and 500-yard freestyle, while Verity-Wray Raabolle added a pair of wins in the 50 freestyle and 100 backstroke. Miller Munoz soared to first in the 1-meter diving for the other win for the Falcons.
Looking forward, Faribault will compete next Saturday, Oct. 17, in the Big 9 Conference Championships, which will also be contested virtually.
"We had a very good meet last night with a lot of time drops," Faribault coach Charlie Fuller said. "We had some season-best times from the girls. Some have just started their taper and some will start their taper (Friday). We're looking for good things to come with we hit the Big Nine virtual meet next Saturday. All the girls need now is to get a little rest and start preparing mentally for the Big 9 meet."